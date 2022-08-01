Kaulig Racing Chases Another Checkered Flag in Cook Out Summer Shootout Season Finale

The season finale for the Cook Out Summer Shootout takes place on Tuesday night; Champions Night will feature a school bus race among Kaulig Racing NASCAR drivers as well as Legend Car and Bandolero action, an autograph session and fireworks

Gates open at 5 p.m. , Tickets cost just $10 for adults, kids 12 and under get in FREE

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 1, 2022) – A star-studded school bus slobberknocker, a driver autograph session and a spectacular fireworks show are set to headline Tuesday’s hotly anticipated Cook Out Summer Shootout season finale. Eight weeks of high-intensity, wheel-to-wheel Legend Car and Bandolero action on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s frontstretch quarter-mile comes to a close with championships yet to be decided among racing’s future stars.

Race fans will be in for a 10-ton treat when members of Kaulig Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series team engage in a no-holds-barred school bus race to determine, once and for all, the hottest shoe at Kaulig. The “school bus showdown of the century” pits 2009 Summer Shootout Legend Car Pro champion and 2010 Legends Million champion Daniel Hemric against fellow Kaulig drivers Landon Cassill and Justin Haley, as well as Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice.

In addition to seeing the king of Kaulig being crowned, fans can enjoy a thrilling night of Legend Car and Bandolero racing, with champions collecting their hard-earned hardware in six divisions: Masters, Boston Reid & Company Pro, VP Racing Semi-Pro, Young Lions, Bandolero Outlaws and Bandolero Bandits.

TICKETS:

Adult tickets cost $10 and kids 12 and under get in FREE. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, by calling 800-455-FANS or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

KEEP TRACK:

Follow all the thrilling Cook Out Summer Shootout action using the hashtag #WeCreateLegends. Connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram .