KENNINGTON AND CASTROL EDGE SURGING AS GP3R ARRIVES

August 2, 2022. After grabbing his first win of the season in Saskatoon, DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team are in the thick of the championship battle as the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series returns to the streets of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec and storied Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres this Sunday, August 7th.

The Saskatoon victory and a sixth-place finish at the same track to wrap up the western portion of the schedule have Kennington sitting second overall, just a single point back of top spot.

While road and street courses are not where Kennington cut his teeth in racing, he’s more than held his own against the best in the business and expect him to be near the front of the field once again this weekend.

Kennington claimed victory at the historic event in the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge in 2013 after starting in eighth position. The St. Thomas, Ontario driver has also shown remarkable consistency at GP3R finishing in the top-ten in twelve of the fourteen races run previously.

Here’s what you need to know.

Race Event Preview

Sunday August 7th Green Flag 2:18PM ET

Les 60 Tours Rousseau Metal

Race nine of 13 in 2022

This is the 15th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at GP3R

The Track: 11-turn, 1.53-mile paved street circuit

Best finish: 1st, 2013

Career Victories: 24

Most Recent Win: Saskatoon, 2022

DJ Quote: “Getting a win always gives you a boost and the whole team is fired up. With the win and another solid result in Saskatoon, we’re right in this championship fight. Trois-Rivieres is hard on equipment so we’re double checking everything to make sure we’re ready. It’s a challenging race but I like a challenge so we’ll be expecting another good run this weekend”.

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. Les 60 Tours Rousseau Metal will be broadcast live on RDS2 and on TSN at a date TBD.

