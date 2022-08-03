JACKSON BACK IN ACTION FOR GP3R

(August 3, 2022) Larry Jackson and the #84 O’Neil Electric, Dodge Racing team are back at it for their first race since the Toronto Indy! The NASCAR Pinty’s Series will be back at Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres this weekend for the Les 60 Tours Rousseau Metal and Jackson is amped up to be back on the road.

Jackson has learned a few things from the Indy that he and the team will use this weekend after their tough break with a mechanical failure. The #84 O’Neil Electric team has put in the hours and are confident that the car will be quick!

In previous years, Jackson has picked up a lot of positions at GP3R. In 2016 he gained nine spots during the race and ten spots in 2017 that led him to a 10th place finish. This was Jackson’s best finish at the track in six races and he is determined to beat his personal record again this weekend in Quebec!

Larry Jackson Quote:

“The whole team is looking forward to getting back to the track, we used the time to work on a few things and I think we’ve made some improvements to the car. We haven’t always qualified well, but always raced well at GP3R. You can’t help but feed off the passionate fans and they get right into the race weekend. We’ll be cautious with a big field and cars and concrete surrounding the track, but I’m optimistic we have a good day coming.

Race Event Preview

Sunday August 7th Green Flag 2:18PM ET

Les 60 Tours Rousseau Metal

Race nine of 13 in 2022

This is the 15th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at GP3R

The Track: 11-turn, 1.53-mile paved street circuit

Best finish: 10th in 2017

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. Les 60 Tours Rousseau Metal will also be broadcast live on RDS2 and on TSN at a date & time TBD.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

About O’Neil Electric Supply

Serving the electrical and construction industry since 1965, O’Neil Electric Supply is a proud Canadian owned, independent wholesale supplier of premium electrical products in the GTA and across Ontario. O’Neil Electric is also open to the public and supplies all premium brands from major manufacturers, in a complete range of electrical products in lighting, controls, power distribution equipment, conduit, wire, boxes, devices, heating & ventilation, tools and safety equipment and is well known as one of the largest stocking distributors in the GTA.

Learn more about O’Neil Electric Supply http://www.oneilelectric.com/about-us-2-about-us

Photo: Larry Jackson racing the #84 O’Neil Electric Supply car at the Toronto Indy