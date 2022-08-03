JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Michigan International Speedway

RACE: New Holland 250 (125 laps / 250 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 3:30 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 3 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 BUSDX Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer has one start at Michigan International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Mayer started 16th and raced inside of the top 10 before being involved in a multi-car incident on lap 114.

• Mayer welcomes BUSDX aboard the No. 1 this weekend. BUSDX is a digital staking and rewards token built on the BNB Chain.

• In 17 starts at tracks measuring between 1-2 miles in length in the NXS, Mayer has five top fives and seven top 10s, with a best finish of third at Charlotte and Texas earlier this season.

• The No. 1 team battled to a seventh-place finish last week to earn their 11th top-10 finish this season.

Josh Berry

No. 8 HarrisonsUSA.com Chevrolet

• Josh Berry has one start at Michigan as a fill-in driver for the injured Michael Annett last season. Berry started 17th, led 24 laps and finished fourth.

• The No. 8 team won their sixth stage of the season by virtue of a Stage Two win at Indianapolis last week and ran inside the top five for most of the day before finishing 14th after being spun out on the final lap.

• In 26 starts on tracks measuring between 1-2 miles in length, Berry has recorded three wins (Charlotte, Dover, Las Vegas), nine top fives and 13 top 10s while leading the field for 312 laps.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson has made two starts at Michigan with finishes of second and third to post an average result of 2.5.

• Over his career on 2-mile ovals in the NXS, Gragson has five starts at MIS and Auto Club Speedway, with a pair of runnerup finishes and a third on his ledger.

• Gragson continues to run at the front of the field, winning a stage last week at Indianapolis to improve his series-best total in that category to eight.

• Through 20 races, Gragson has compiled three wins, 10 topfive and 14 top-10 finishes. Gragson has also led the thirdPR Manager: Kristen Bauer most laps in the series this season.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• In 10 previous starts in the NXS in the Irish Hills, Justin Allgaier has scored a best finish of fourth, coming in 2010.

• In this event last year, Allgaier led for nine laps before coming home with a sixth-place finish.

• Overall, the Illinois native has earned two top fives and six top 10s, including three in a row, at Michigan.

• Through 73 starts in his NXS career on tracks 2 miles or greater, Allgaier has amassed one win (Indianapolis – 2018), 18 top fives and 37 top 10s.

• With six races remaining in the regular season, Allgaier currently sits second in the NXS Playoff Grid, just 17 points off of the series lead.

Driver Quotes

“Last year at Michigan it was my first time on a track like this, so it was a huge learning curve for me. We ran inside of the top 10 for a good bit and then got caught up in a wreck that ended our day. It’ll be nice to have practice and qualifying to get a little more seat time but I know this BUSDX team is ready to go. We have been fast off the trailer lately and I know this weekend won’t be any different.” – Sam Mayer

“Michigan is going to be a fun challenge this weekend. We had a really good car here last year and I see no reason why that won’t be the case again this weekend with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. Hopefully we can have a good, solid day and execute the way we have been all summer long and contend for the win at the end. I’m ready to go.” – Justin Allgaier

“Michigan is the one that really got away from us last year. We had a fast car and were able to race up into the lead with the speed we had but a late caution got us. We’re going back with the same team and I know we are going to have a fast Harrison’s USA Chevrolet this weekend. Hopefully we can go out and have that same speed and get it done this year.” – Josh Berry

“Michigan is a track that suits this Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee team. It’s wide and fast and I like that. We’ve had a couple of great runs there, second and third, and we are in the thick of the playoff battle, so a good performance is what we need. Our whole team is performing well every week and I’m looking forward to getting to MIS.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

• JR Motorsports at Michigan: JR Motorsports has competed in the Irish Hills a combined 39 times in the NXS. Over the course of these 39 starts at the 2-mile facility, JRM has tallied two wins (Brad Keselowski and Regan Smith), 15 top fives and 27 top 10s. The average finish for JRM at Michigan is 9.6 which ranks as the best single-track average for the organization.

• BUSDX: BUSDX is a rewards token that was created on the BNB Chain, and is owned and operated by a registered United States business entity. BUSDX has a built in (X = 10%) mechanism that distributes 10% rewards in BUSD to holders automatically, while also distributing a 10% APY in BUSDX dividends when tokens are staked. Learn more here.

• Chevrolet Stage: JRM drivers Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer and Josh Berry will be at the Team Chevy display in the Michigan International Speedway fan zone on Saturday, Aug. 6. Gragson will start at 11:15 a.m. local time, followed by Allgaier at 1:15 p.m., and ending with Mayer and Berry at 1:30 p.m.

• Souvenir Rig: JRM driver Justin Allgaier will be at the JR Motorsports/Hendrick Motorsports souvenir rig on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. local time.