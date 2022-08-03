Jeremy Clements Racing turning back the clock at Watkins Glen with Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is excited to step back in time with Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet in a Dale Earnhardt inspired Pink #51 machine at Watkins Glen on Saturday, August 20th. It will be the second consecutive year Kevin Whitaker Chevy will be the primary sponsor for JCR at The Glen and 10th season overall that Whitaker has supported JCR. Additionally, Circle B Diecast will make their 2nd appearance in 2022 as associate sponsor. Plus, The Runner’s Roost out of Orchard Park, NY, will make their XFINITY Series debut as associate sponsor as well.

“How cool is this car! Our partners have really brought it with the paint schemes this year. Kevin and Ryan Whitaker just added another historic one to the mix with Earnhardt’s first race car!” Clements said. “It’s always great to have Whitaker on board. They have been a tremendous supporter of ours over the years and I can’t thank them enough for their partnership” Clements finished saying.

Joining Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet as associate sponsors will be: Circle B Diecast, The Runner’s Roost, Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Upstate Body and Detail, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Dynamic Paint Paintware, Cometic, E3 Spark Plugs and ZMAX.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Watkins Glen International

Date: Saturday, August 20th, 2022

Broadcast Information: TV: 3:00 pm EST on USA

FAST FACTS:

Best Start 11th – 2019

Best Finish 11th – 2019

11th career start at Watkins Glen

JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

ABOUT KEVIN WHITAKER CHEVROLET

Chevrolet has an all-American image that’s helped them earn their way to the top of the totem pole of vehicle manufacturers. Fostering a diverse vehicle lineup including compact cars, mid-size cars, sports cars, trucks, and SUVs, Chevrolet is a name drivers trust when they’ve set high expectations in their vehicle.

Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet carries an extensive selection of new and pre-owned cars, trucks, vans, crossovers, and SUVs in Greenville, SC. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, they have the perfect fit for you. If you’re looking to lease your next vehicle, at Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet in Greenville, SC, they have competitive lease specials on new Chevrolet vehicles. Their staff will make sure that your car-buying experience is pleasant and hassle-free. Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet in Greenville, SC also has an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Browse their online showroom at www.kevinwhitaker.net.

ABOUT RUNNER’S ROOST

For more than 4 decades, Runner’s Roost has prided themselves on outstanding customer service and a well-known reputation throughout Western New York. Whether you need a new pair of running shoes or want to check out a pair of UGGs for that special someone in your life (or even yourself), be sure to stop into Runner’s Roost for our vast selection of footwear for the entire family! Visit www.therunnersroost.com for more information.