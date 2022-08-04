SureDone and Auto Parts 4Less Form Partnership with Grant Enfinger at Richmond Raceway

STATESVILLE, NC: GMS Racing is proud to announce a new partnership with e-commerce platform, SureDone, and existing team partner AutoParts4Less, on Grant Enfinger’s No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado RST. The primary partnership will be showcased at Richmond Raceway in the second postseason race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Round of 10.

Through their relationship with AutoParts4Less, SureDone looks to enter the NASCAR partnership space for the first time with GMS Racing’s winning No. 23 team. From humble beginnings through massive growth, SureDone has revolutionized the e-commerce industry with their suite of software solutions used in online marketplaces. Their software aims to help businesses attract new customers through streamlining listings on retailers such as eBay, Amazon, Meta, Google Shopping Actions, BigCommerce, Shopify, Magento, and more.

AutoParts4Less offers consumers a unique online purchasing experience in which they can not only buy automotive parts, but also schedule installation services for a quick, one stop shop type of approach when it comes to modifying vehicles. Their website offer a wide variety of parts and services from countless manufacturers, on an all-inclusive marketplace that is enticing to buyers and sellers alike.

Parent company, The 4Less Group, initially joined forces with GMS Racing with their LiftKits4Less brand in 2021, and has been featured on Jack Wood’s No. 24 Chevrolet for two races this season along with their partners North Industrial Machine and ChannelAdvisor. As a primary partner, The 4Less Group earned two race wins with the team and Sheldon Creed at World Wide Technology Raceway and Darlington Raceway last year.

Enfinger, who recently qualified for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs, welcomes the new partnership after winning the series’ most recent race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. “I’m happy to have SureDone and Auto Parts 4Less on our #23 Chevy for our upcoming race at Richmond. The e-commerce industry is a competitive space, and It’s great to see companies like Auto Parts 4Less recognize the impact that our sport has, and be able to capitalize on their partnership through some of their existing relationships with other brands.” said the driver.

Additionally, joining Enfinger’s No. 23 Silverado RST as associate partners will be two SureDone customer companies in Nivel Parts and Dealer Sales Solutions, who both actively use the solution platforms in their online sales. Grant’s anchor partner, Champion Power Equipment, will remain on the lower quarter panels as an associate as well.

Jason Nadaf, Founder and CEO of SureDone, looks forward to seeing the partnership hit the ground running. “SureDone continues to support the growth of the auto parts industry with a streamlined integration to AutoParts4Less.com. We’re excited to partner with GMS Racing and Grant Enfinger’s No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado RST, along with Auto Parts 4Less, to help scale this destination for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series enthusiasts and everyone who is searching for auto parts.”

Watch Grant Enfinger race the No. 23 SureDone Chevrolet Silverado RST in the World Wide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 13th at 8:00 PM ET on FS1. Follow Grant across all social media platforms with his official handle, @GrantEnfinger.

﻿ABOUT THE 4LESS GROUP, INC.:

Building off the knowledge and success of their e-commerce website www.LiftKits4Less.com, that targets the aftermarket automotive parts for Jeep Truck and SUV vehicles, The 4Less Group, Inc.(www.The4LessGroup.com) is now focused on launching the world’s first automotive parts only multi-vendor digital marketplace under the URL www.AutoParts4Less.com.

﻿ABOUT SUREDONE:

Reducing your time spent on operational tasks and freeing up time to focus on sales, SureDone provides global multichannel listing, inventory and order management for growing businesses, brands, and enterprises with built in connections to marketplaces such as Autoparts4Less, eBay, Amazon, Walmart, Google, Facebook and Instagram, along with storefronts like Shopify and BigCommerce. It also includes a flexible automation engine, connecting to suppliers and internal systems, supporting the import and export of inventory, pricing, order and product data in almost any format, and a comprehensive open API to extend the platform. While supporting all categories, SureDone also has an extensive feature set to support the automotive and motorsports parts and accessories vertical. Together, these capabilities automate normally expensive and time consuming tasks while allowing for rich integrations with other applications. On the web: www.SureDone.com or contact us at hello@suredone.com.

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

