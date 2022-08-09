DGR NCWTS Advance: Richmond Raceway

Saturday, August 13
Track: Richmond Raceway, 0.75 mile oval
Race: 18 of 23
Event: Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation (250 laps/187.5 miles)
Schedule
Saturday, August 13
Practice: 3:05 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 3:35 p.m. ET
Race: 8:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Pristine Auction Ford F-150
- Hailie Deegan enters Richmond (Va.) Raceway for the 18th race of the 2022 season — her 41st career start in the NCWTS.
- The Temecula, CA native displayed a resilient performance at IRP, coming home the highest finishing DGR truck by evading multiple wrecks in the final stage en route to a 13th-place finish.
- Looking to carry positive momentum into Richmond, the 21-year-old enters the .75-mile short track with three top-15s in her last five appearances. She finished 17th in her lone Richmond outing in 2021.
- Effective as of this race weekend, Crew Chief Jerry Baxter, an 18-time winner in NASCAR’s top three series, will sit atop the box for Deegan. Baxter, a veteran of over 200 truck races, is currently in his first year at DGR, having moved over from the No.15 team where he spent the first 17 races of the season.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Tanner Gray will enter Richmond Raceway for his 18th start of the 2022 season and 66th NCWTS start of his career.
- In the series last outing at IRP, Gray ran within the top-10 in the final stage before chaos on the final lap dealt his Ford F-150 light damage and a 23rd-place finish.
- The 23-year-old has made two career starts at the short oval, with a career-best finish of 16th in last year’s appearance.
- Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr. will move to the No. 15 team to close out the season. Hillman Jr. has enjoyed a decorated Truck Series tenure, collecting 23 wins and two championships throughout his 16-year career. He’s currently in the midst of his second full-time season with the organization, having guided Deegan’s 2021 rookie efforts.
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150
- Taylor Gray will line up for his sixth start this season, taking on Richmond Raceway for the first time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
- Gray is currently tied for the ARCA Menards Series lead in wins with three while carrying an average finish of 23.8 in his limited NCWTS starts.
- The 17-year-old was in line for his first career Truck Series victory last time out at IRP, sailing to the lead on a green-white-checkered restart before being taken out by John Hunter Nemechek as they entered turn three. The incident relegated him to a 21st-place finish.
- Crew Chief Chad Johnston enters Richmond Raceway for the 18th time in his career, totaling six top-tens, two top-five’s, and a Cup Series victory at the facility with Kyle Larson in 2017.