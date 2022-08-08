KENNINGTON SCORES ANOTHER PODIUM FINISH AT GP3R

August 8, 2022. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team continued their run of success at round number nine of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series this past Sunday at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres (GP3R) in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec. With a late race charge to a second place finish, Kennington also moved into the top spot in the overall championship point standings.

The #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team has been building momentum as the year progressed and following a strong Saturday practice session Kennington scored a seventh place starting spot during qualifying for the Les 60 Tours Rousseau Metals event Sunday afternoon.

The race start would be delayed due to showers and thunderstorms. Once they passed Kennington unleashed the power of the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge. Early in the race Kennington made his planned fuel stop and the team initially planned to make it their only pit stop of the day. However, a late strategy shift would prove to be a key decision.

With another caution period slowing the field late in the race, the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team decided to make another pit stop for fresh tires and then let Kennington see what he could do in the closing laps.

The fresh rubber allowed Kennington to charge his way forward into the top five and that appeared to be their fate, until another caution set up a two-lap green, white checker dash to the finish of the event. In the final two laps the driver pushed the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge forward and snagged two more spots and came home in second position, the fourth podium finish of the year.

With his second-place finish at GP3R Kennington takes over the lead of the overall championship standings after nine races.

DJ Kennington Quotes:

“What a race. Everyone knows I like to try and save my stuff until the end, and we definitely had something left for the finish”.

“What a great call by the team to pit for fresh tires, we decided it was worth the risk and it really worked out for us”.

“Super job by the whole Castrol Team this weekend, a great result that puts us on top of the points, right where we want to be”.

Next up:

DJ Kennington and the Castrol Edge Dodge team will race in the first ever NASCAR Pinty’s Series event on a dirt track. The race takes place Tuesday August 16th at Oshweken Speedway near Hamilton, Ontario.

