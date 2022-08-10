Black’s Tire Highlights Partner Dealers at Richmond

BTS Returns to the No. 15 for Worldwide Express 250

﻿MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 10, 2022) — Black’s Tire reunites with David Gilliland Racing (DGR) and Tanner Gray for Saturday’s NASCAR Camping Word Truck Series event at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. It will be the fourth and final time that the longtime partner will grace the sides of the No. 15 Ford F-150 in 2022.

BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors will utilize the opportunity to partner with and highlight 40 of their Goodyear G3X Partner Dealers who serve North Carolina, South Carolina and Southern Virginia. The name and town of each dealer will be featured on the bed top of Gray’s F-150.

In three races with Black’s Tire on the hood, the 23-year-old Gray has scored two of his best finishes of the season with a fourth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and a sixth at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The other finish was a 21st-place effort in a rough-and-tumble race at Martinsville (Va.) Raceway.

“For whatever reason we seem to run really well with Black’s Tire on the truck,” said Gray. “I hope we can continue that this weekend at Richmond and put together a good race from start to finish. The stress of making the playoffs is gone and we have nothing to lose, so we can focus all of our efforts on going after a win.”

The Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 13. Radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network.

About Black’s Tire

Black’s Tire was formed as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929. Now, with more than 60 locations in both North and South Carolina, Black’s remains a local, family owned and operated tire sales and service and vehicle repair business as well. In addition to retail and commercial locations, Black’s Tire also operates 6 warehouse and distribution centers, 3 satellite wholesale operations, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. The Black’s Tire family includes more than 925 team associates.

To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire and Auto Service on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at facebook.com/blackstire.

About David Gilliland Racing

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is a race team owned by NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and businessman Johnny Gray. The team specializes in driver development, competing full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, multiple ARCA Menards Series divisions and CARS Tour with factory support from Ford Performance. In its first four years of operation, DGR has achieved success in each series tallying up multiple wins and championships. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, N.C.