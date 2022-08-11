Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Richmond Raceway

Federated Auto Parts 400

Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, August 14 at 3 p.m. ET on USA

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one top five, six top-10 finishes and has led 25 laps

Noah Gragson, No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1

The Federated Auto Parts 400 will mark Noah Gragson’s first start at Richmond in the NCS

Gragson has an average finish of 27.2 in 2022 in the NCS season across nine starts, seven of which have been with Kaulig Racing

He has earned two top-20 finishes in 2022 in the NCS

“Richmond is a really fun racetrack, and I’m looking forward to trying to learn more in this new car each week. We had so much speed last weekend in Michigan, so everyone on this No. 16 team is super optimistic going into the weekend. It will be a challenge, since this is the first racetrack that I will really have to use the brake pedal on in the Cup series and my first short track. Having a win at Richmond in the Xfinity series also brings some confidence. That, plus the speed we have shown lately, makes me really eager for the weekend.” – Noah Gragson on Richmond Raceway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made three starts at Richmond Raceway in the NCS

He has earned one top five, two top 10 and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022

Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course

Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season

“We had some issues last week in Michigan, but I’m looking forward to a fresh start at Richmond. We have been working hard on our short track program, so hopefully all the hard work translates over to this week and we can get a good finish.” – Justin Haley on Richmond Raceway





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.