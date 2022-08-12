CATHCART READY TO HIT THE DIRT

(August 12, 2022) Bryan Cathcart and the #71 Cathcart Racing team are excited to be back in action this coming week for the Pinty’s 100 at Ohsweken Speedway near Hamilton, Ontario! This will be another new experience for Cathcart and his team with the NASCAR Pinty’s Series teams racing on the dirt oval for the first time ever.

Cathcart is set to take on this challenge in the dirt as he is most comfortable on ovals in comparison to road-courses, and it is certainly where he excels. The #71 Cathcart racing team is looking forward to this unique experience that includes heat races for qualifying.

In addition, Bryan’s longtime friend and former Pinty’s competitor, CASCAR Champion, and Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame member Peter Gibbons will be joining the team to observe and help the team out at Ohsweken. Gibbons will bring lots of insight and experience to Cathcart as he has plenty of experience and knowledge racing on dirt.

Be sure to come check out this unique racing experience and festivities at Ohsweken Speedway with a special practice session on Monday August 15th and the Pinty’s 100 Tuesday August 16th.

Bryan Cathcart Quote:

“It’s shaping up to be quite an event. I’m glad we’ll have a practice on Monday before we get into the full schedule of Tuesday. Getting as many laps as possible will help us dial the car in. With a couple of weeks to prepare for this race the team has done an awesome job on the car. Having Pete along will of course help us, and it’ll be fun to spend time at the track with my old friend”.

Race Event Preview

Tuesday August 16th Green Flag approximately 9:40PM ET

Pinty’s 100

Race 10th of 13 in 2022

This event will be run in three stages of: 25 laps, 25 laps and 50 laps

This is the first NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Ohsweken Speedway

The Track: 3/8-mile dirt oval

Best finish: First time racing at Ohsweken Speedway

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The Pinty’s 100 will also be broadcast live on RDS2 and on TSN at a date & time TBD.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.