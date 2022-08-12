JACKSON READY FOR HIS DIRT DEBUT

(August 12, 2022) Larry Jackson and the #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge team are ready to hit the dirt at Ohsweken Speedway near Hamilton, Ontario this coming week for the first ever NASCAR Pinty’s Series race on dirt. Coming off an eighth-place finish at GP3R Jackson is strong and ready for his first ever race on a dirt oval.

Jackson is looking forward to the challenge this event will bring especially with some of the tough competition coming North for the race. A couple of U.S. based drivers may be joining the field, but the #84 O’Neil Electric racing team is in good spirits and are feeling ready after their great showing in the last event.

Qualifying for the race will be in the form of heat races which should Jackson an edge. Not always the best at single lap qualifying, Jackson excels in race form, and this will provide him the opportunity to achieve a good starting position. Jackson and the team have anticipated this event all season and are ready to kick things off and be a part of this first ever Pinty’s race on a dirt oval.

Larry Jackson Quote:

“We’ve waited a long time for this event and it’s finally here. It should be a fantastic atmosphere and I’m looking forward to seeing how our car stacks up. I feel good about our preparations. I’m definitely going to get as many laps in as possible during practice and keep learning with every lap. I think having three stages will allow us to adjust on the car a couple of times and really be in good shape for the second half of the race”

Race Event Preview

Tuesday August 16th Green Flag approximately 9:40PM ET

Pinty’s 100

Race 10 of 13 in 2022

This event will be run in three stages of: 25 laps, 25 laps and 50 laps

This is the first NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Ohsweken Speedway

The Track: 3/8-mile dirt oval

Best finish: First time event

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The Pinty’s 100 will also be broadcast live on RDS2 and on TSN at a date & time TBD.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

About O’Neil Electric Supply

Serving the electrical and construction industry since 1965, O’Neil Electric Supply is a proud Canadian owned, independent wholesale supplier of premium electrical products in the GTA and across Ontario. O’Neil Electric is also open to the public and supplies all premium brands from major manufacturers, in a complete range of electrical products in lighting, controls, power distribution equipment, conduit, wire, boxes, devices, heating & ventilation, tools and safety equipment and is well known as one of the largest stocking distributors in the GTA.

Learn more about O’Neil Electric Supply http://www.oneilelectric.com/about-us-2-about-us