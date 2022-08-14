RCR NCS Post Race Report: Richmond Raceway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 HUK Chevrolet Team Show Speed in Stage 3 at Richmond Raceway

Finish: 16th

Start: 12th

Points: 20th

“I had fun at Richmond Raceway today and everyone on the No. 3 Huk Performance Fishing Chevrolet team did a great job. We started off the race loose. We came to pit road during the stage break and my crew chief, Justin Alexander, made a good call to get my car tightened up during the second stage. We struggled most of the day with the handling of our Chevrolet, but towards the end of the race we hit on a setup that really worked well with the track. We were posting solid lap times in Stage 3, even on old tires. I wish we could’ve had that at the beginning of the race. We would’ve been jamming. All-in-all, we’ll take this 16th-place finish and head to Watkins Glen International.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Team Work Hard at Richmond Raceway Despite Tough Day

Finish: 31st

Start: 26th

Points: 14th

“We had a tough day in the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet at Richmond Raceway, but we’ll put it behind us. After we lost track position early, crew chief Randall Burnett and the guys on the 3CHI team made adjustments and it improved the balance on the car. Unfortunately, I got into the wall and then we pitted a couple of times under green because of a vibration. Next week at Watkins Glen International, we need to run well and get every Playoff point we can and I’m sure we can do just that.” -Tyler Reddick