Entrepreneurs’ Organization of South Florida Partners with Front Row Motorsports

Strategic Alliance Features Primary Partnership at Homestead-Miami Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 15, 2022) – In what is the beginning of a unique partnership for the Entrepreneurs’ Organization of South Florida (EO South Florida) and Front Row Motorsports (FRM), FRM has formed a partnership to allow for eight very special companies to join the NASCAR Cup Series highlighted by supporting Todd Gilliland at the Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on October 23.

Eight premier companies who are members of EO South Florida will collaborate to be the primary partners during the race weekend. The companies include:

ValidiFI – A Specialty Consumer Reporting Agency which provides raw and modeled data that powers fintech credit and risk models.

Direct Colors – The leader in Decorate Concrete, providing the largest selection of premium concrete colors and project guidance to DIYers and contractors worldwide.

Paw.com – Award winning designer and manufacturer of high-quality, innovative pet lifestyle products.

Team Bennett – Unishippers is a people business, who strives to train and develop our teams to grow from sales representatives to executives.

Gold Aviation Services – With a fleet of next generation aircraft, Gold Aviation provides exclusive business class service for chartered flights, management, maintenance, sales, and acquisition.

Streeme.TV is a streaming television service that offers live and on-demand programming from more than 180 networks. Its wide range of programming from the largest networks to uniquely curated content, has led it to become the fastest growing provider of streaming television to college campuses in the US.

CloudHesive – With a fast-growing team of 140 employees, CloudHesive is an Amazon Web Services Premier Consulting partner that delivers cloud computing services including cloud migrations and management, contact center modernization, end-user computing, DevOps consulting, and cybersecurity services.

GAINSWave® – The leader in sexual wellness, provides you with the high-performance fuel injection you need to cross the finish line.

EO South Florida is one of the largest chapters in the global Entrepreneurs’ Organization that allows forward-thinking entrepreneurs to have peer-to-peer networking. The NASCAR program with FRM allows the Chapter and its’ members to collaborate with the team and Gilliland to learn about the business of motorsports and grow their business with others in the sport while connecting with the millions of NASCAR fans.

“We are so proud that the Entrepreneurs’ Organization – South Florida Chapter and Front Row Motorsports, have partnered together for Homestead. This marks a first time in both Organizations’ history for a partnership of this type. Both Organizations are built on the values of hard work, competitiveness, and strong leadership,” says Chapter President Lillian Roberts. “I am thrilled to highlight eight amazing members that we are showcasing at this most prestigious race.”

EO South Florida will host more than 50 members and guests at Homestead and enjoy VIP experiences, meeting the FRM drivers and team members, and learning the business of the team.

“I’ve spent time with EO South Florida earlier this year and it’s easy to see how each member benefits from each other,” said Gilliland. “They are like a family. I compare it to a NASCAR team with everyone working together for a common goal of success. I am looking forward to working more with EO South Florida and thank them for their support of my rookie season.”

The partnership includes social media and promotion of each EO South Florida primary partner on the car. Fans will be able to follow FRM and its’ driver social media channels throughout the remainder of the year to learn more.

Click here for more information about the Entrepreneurs’ Organization and its eight phenomenal member companies.

ABOUT EO SOUTH FLORIDA

The Entrepreneurs’ Organization is a high-quality support network of 16,500+ diverse business leaders from more than 60 countries. We help entrepreneurs achieve their full potential through the power of life-enhancing connections, shared experiences, and collaborative learning.

EO has been helping entrepreneurs achieve transformational growth since 1987. Our member network is committed to learning and helping each other succeed. Gain access to the world’s top experts. Grow beyond your personal limits. Make breakthroughs as you

redefine and realize your goals in life and in business.

Today’s EO members employ more than four million people worldwide and the network continues to thrive and grow.

South Florida is one of the top five EO Chapters in the world, boasting over 300 members in multiple industries. EO South Florida encompasses Miami, Broward and Palm Beach Counties with member companies employing more than 8,000 and earning combined revenues approaching $3 Billion dollars.

Our Chapter includes owners and founders of businesses you know, work with, that create jobs and opportunities within our community. Our members make up the core parts of our economic, social, and cultural engine.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.