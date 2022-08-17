Burton, Lewis join TR3 Racing for Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (17 Aug. 2022) – TR3 Racing has a new lineup for this weekend’s Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS event at Road America.

Jeff Burton and Corey Lewis will pilot the No. 91 Burton Lumber / Zelus Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan GT3 in the Pro-Am class in a pair of 90-minute races staged on the 4-mile circuit set in rural Wisconsin. There are three rounds of GT World Challenge America competition remaining in the 2022 season, with the Road America visit followed by outings at Sebring International Raceway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October.

Entering the weekend 11th in the ProAm standings, the duo have experience racing together, having taken a best finish of fourth in the opening event at Sonoma Raceway.

Burton, of Salt Lake City, placed second overall in the lead SRO3 class last year in GT America. He won the 2019 Pirelli GTA America SprintX West Am championship and took third in the 2020 Pirelli GT4 America Sprint Am standings. He won the Sunday GT America event at Watkins Glen in 2021 after placing second in the Saturday race, and was a back-to-back Masters winner in last year’s races on the streets of Nashville.

“Corey and I are excited about joining TR3 Racing and the Road America weekend,” said Burton, who has shown winning pace on natural terrain road circuits in the past. “It is an awesome track, and we both have experience there. There will be a little bit of adjustment to join a new team, I think we’ll be able to get on with it and get going straight away.”

Lewis, of Nazareth, Pa., captured three consecutive titles in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America from 2018-20. He finished second in the Pro Cup championship last year, winning at Circuit of The Americas while placing second in the GT World America standings. He won his class in both the 2018 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and 2020 Rolex 24 At Daytona, both with Paul Miller Racing.

“It’s a bit of fresh air for Jeff and I to be moving to TR3 Racing and I’m extremely excited for the weekend ahead,” said Lewis. “It is a bit of a transition with a new program, but I’ve known the Romanellis for a long time and they are extremely passionate, and have continued to build this team. I think we are in a good spot to hit the ground running.”

TR3 Racing has continued to grow its racing operations with the Lamborghini platform, expanding on a strong World Challenge and Super Trofeo program to include outings in IMSA WeatherTech GTD competition in 2022.

“We are very excited to have Jef and Corey join TR3,” said TR3 Racing’s Greg Romanelli. “They have shown strong pace all season long. Our goal is to make this transition to TR3 as seamless as possible as well as delivering them a competitive car.”

Weekend Schedule: GT World America is set to qualify at 9 and 9:20 a.m. (all times CT) on Saturday, followed by 90-minute Race 1 on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. Race 2 is Sunday is Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

About TR3 Performance:

TR3 Performance was founded by Arthur, Oliver, and Gregory Romanelli in August 2012. Frustrated with the rising costs and plummeting quality from local shops, the brothers saw an opportunity to establish a shop of their own that would live up to their high standard of excellence, where they could hold themselves to the caliber of workmanship they had sought out in the marketplace as enthusiasts. In 2015, TR3 Racing was established as the team stepped into racing at the professional level. What started out as a modest 2,300-sq.ft. enterprise has now exploded into the premier performance shop in South Florida.

About Lamborghini Miami:

Lamborghini Miami was founded in 1988, as a franchise under Prestige Imports. Founder Irv David quickly grew Lamborghini Miami to be one of the leading franchises North America. Importing the last Countach ever made and importing the first Diablo into the US market, Irv David quickly set Lamborghini Miami to be a leader in the supercar market within North America. The franchise continued to expand and grow successfully and in 2007, the franchise opened their new showroom to achieve greater heights. Tragically in the same year, on January 20th, Irv David suddenly passed on his 56th birthday. His son, Brett David, overcame the tragic loss and to cold as CEO at the age of 19. Since then Lamborghini Miami has gone to become a global phenomenon, delivering Lamborghini’s most coveted hypercars and dominating the south Florida market. In 2022, Lamborghini Miami continues their World renowned legacy with record-breaking sales and recently recognized group 4 title as one of the nation’s most successful service departments.

About Canoe Studios:

Like our studio space, our devotion to our clients and their unique visions is limitless. Exceptional customer service is the framework for how our entire business operates. We welcome everyone into our event venue studio as a valued guest and prioritize their comfort and creativity above all. The incredible studio space and creative agency we’ve established is a direct reflection of that dedication. Warm, natural light pours into every inch of our space to ensure you feel enlightened and at home. And each studio features a glass-paneled entrance so we can continue to inspire one another.