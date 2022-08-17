Wright Motorsports Tightens Focus on World Challenge Championship at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., (August 17, 2022) – The heat is on as the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS heads to Road America for the second half of the 2022 championship fight. The Wright Motorsports No. 45 Porsche 911 GT3 R of Charlie Luck and Jan Heylen has a strong footing in second place in the team and driver standings, fully prepared for a productive pair of races to gain ground for the title.

“We’re now in the second half of the season, everyone is excited to keep pushing for every championship point,” said Team Owner John Wright. “Road America is a good track for our team, and so much fun to visit. We just raced here with our IMSA efforts and look forward to another weekend of racing at such a great course. Charlie, Jan, and the team have what it takes to compete up front and make those championship gains.”

Last season, Heylen and the team earned a win and an additional podium finish in the World Challenge races at Road-America, while Luck and the team also celebrated a win in the GT America series. Now co-drivers, the pair enters the weekend with proven results, ready to continue the championship fight against the CrowdStrike with Riley Motorsports entry of George Kurtz and Colin Braun.

Similar to Wright’s recent IMSA WeatherTech outing two weeks ago at Road America, possible rain is in the forecast for Friday and the weekend’s two race days, Saturday and Sunday.

The two GT World Challenge races at Road America will have a total of 20 entries, twelve of which make up the Pro/Am class. With three wins and a total of six top-five finishes, the Wright Motorsports crew has solid footing to defend their 2021 Pro/Am championship title. The team recently tested at the 4.048-mile road course, gaining additional seat time and on-track knowledge to continue to build the program’s momentum for the competition ahead.

The first of two 90-minute races will take place on Saturday, August 20 at 2:15 PM US Central, followed by race two on Sunday, August 21 at 1:15 PM CT. Both races will air live in their entirety on YouTube.com/GTWorld.

DRIVER QUOTES

Charlie Luck // No. 45 Porsche 911 GT3 R

I love the entire experience at Road America: The track, the people, the weather. We had a successful test last week and learned a lot. We’re ready to go!

Jan Heylen // No. 45 Porsche 911 GT3 R

We all like going to Road America. It’s a real “driver’s track.” I love that place and love going to Wisconsin. It has a lot of great history there and around the track, so it’s fun to go there. We’re in the second half of the championship, so every point counts. We know what to do. We had a really good test here and we’re well-prepared. I feel good about how we approach a weekend. Hopefully we can come away with another podium.

SCHEDULE | All Times U.S. Central

Thursday, August 18

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Welcome Party at Siebkens Resort

Friday, August 19

8:00 AM – 8:30 AM Bronze Test

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM GT World Challenge America Practice 1

3:15 PM – 4:15 PM GT World Challenge America Practice 2

Saturday, August 20

9:00 AM – 9:15 AM GT World Challenge America Qualify Driver 1

9:20 AM – 9:35 AM GT World Challenge America Qualify Driver 2

2:15 PM – 3:45 PM GT World Challenge America Race 1

Sunday, August 21

11:00 AM – 11:30 AM Autograph Session

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM GT World Challenge America Grid Walk

1:15 PM – 2:45 PM 90 GT World Challenge America Race 2

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.