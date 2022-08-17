GIN X, world’s most affordable premium electric bike, at £999, launching this August

The brand GIN, founded in 2021, was established to address the idea: Can an electric bike be premium and affordable at the same time?

Earley, United Kingdom / August 25, 2022 – GIN announces the launch of its e-bike called GIN X: the world’s most affordable eBike in the premium category. Just at £999, GIN X is produced for both city roads and off road. It has all of the features and specifications that any high end electric bike can have.

“The idea behind this electric bike is to provide everyone access to premium specifications that any e-bike can have, at the same time maintaining the price very low” says Marina Vlasenko, who looks after marketing at GIN. She further adds “Today a similar e-bike in the UK would possibly cost you around £1599 and €1999 in Europe. GIN X offers even higher specifications compared to these high end e-bikes for under £1000!”.

Both Commuter & Mountain e-bike

The head of technology & operations, Rahul Pushp says “GIN X offers much more than any other e-bike.. it has all the technical advantages over its rivals at the fraction of a cost. Bafang brushless motor, Hydraulic brakes, Shimano Altus derailleur, 615 Wh Tesla grade battery are just few to name. We have ensured that the frame suits both the riders – daily office goers as well as weekly mountain hiking! GIN X uses 2.1″ CST premium tires that are perfect for all terrain riding”.

OUR VALUES

The head of marketing at GIN, Marina Vlasenko also adds “At GIN, we continuously work towards a sustainable future. We value three things above everything else – our customers’ satisfaction, our product quality and continuous innovation. We are so confident in the quality of GIN X that we offer 5 years of comprehensive warranty”.

How GIN X compares to a high end e-bike that would cost £1599 or more in the UK

A high end e-bike, costing £1599 or more, usually rides upto 45-60 miles. GIN X can handle 75+ miles per charge (which is +49% more) and needs 4 hours to be recharged (+28% faster). It has achieved this by using powerful 615WH Tesla grade batteries. Few notable features of GIN X are:

– UK/EU street legal 250W brushless BAFANG motor

– 615WH Tesla grade powerful battery

– Shimano Altus derailleur

– Integrated lights, kickstand and fenders

– 2.1” tires for both city riding and hill climbing (off road experience)

– Hydraulic brakes by ZOOM and powerful lockout suspensions

– 4” long HD display monitor

– Walk mode and thumb throttle (limited to UK speed limit)

– 7 Shimano gears and 5 PAS modes

– IP66 protection

– 5 Years Warranty

Many reasons as to why you would prefer GIN X over others?

BAFANG brushless motor

With about 2 decades in the motor industry, BAFANG has established its brand value and enhanced features. GIN X uses a BAFANG brushless motor (250 W) that not only certifies the quality but also provides the efficient boost to your electric bike.

(Motor lifespan: 10,000 – 15,000 miles)

615 Wh Tesla grade battery

GIN X battery operates on 48V. While most of the e-bikes run on 36V, their range is limited as they draw less current compared to a 48V battery.

(Battery lifespan: 1200 – 1500 cycles or 4 – 6 years)

Shimano ALTUS derailleur

Most budget e-bikes in the market use an entry level derailleur, Shimano Tourney. GIN X uses ALTUS. It is widely known that ALTUS is much better than the TOURNEY when it comes to shifting abilities and less maintenance.

(ALTUS lifespan: over 25,000 miles)

Hydraulic Brakes by ZOOM

Since an electric bike operates by motor, having a rock solid brake becomes inevitable. GIN X uses ZOOM hydraulic brakes. These are very less common in budget electric bikes due to their high cost.

(Hydraulic brakes lifespan: avg. 10,000 -20,000 miles but may vary based upon frequency of using them)

Rust-free KMC chain

KMC manufactures one of the world’s best rust-free chains for electric bicycles. GIN X uses these chains for an extended lifespan and quality rides.

(KMC chain lifespan: 3,000 – 8,000 miles)

CST all terrain tires

In order to endure that GIN X tyres are apt for both on road and off-road commute, it uses 27.5″ X 2.1″ CST tires.

(CST all terrain tires lifespan: 1,200 – 3,500 miles)

“While designing our flagship e-bike, GIN X, we made sure to include all the product feedback from our existing customers and their needs to match the pricing” says Rahul Pushp, head of technology and operations.

