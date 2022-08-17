KCMG To Continue Partnership with Richard Childress Racing

Long-Standing RCR Partner to Sponsor No. 8 Chevrolet at Watkins Glen International

WELCOME, N.C. (August 16, 2022) – Continuing a partnership that first began more than six years ago, KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) will partner with Richard Childress Racing to sponsor the No. 8 Chevrolet driven by Tyler Reddick at Watkins Glen International. The race airs live on Sunday, August 21 at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

“We’re looking forward to having KCMG back on board and continuing to help create auto racing-related business opportunities in the United States and abroad,” said Torrey Galida, President of Richard Childress Racing. “KCMG has a history of success on some of the world’s most renowned road courses, including a class win at Le Mans, and a podium finish at their debut at the Daytona 24 this year. We hope to continue that success with the No. 8 team at Watkins Glen.”

KCMG and Richard Childress Racing first partnered together in 2017 with the goal of introducing KCMG into the NASCAR industry as a new motorsports parts manufacturer. Since then, the partnership has expanded to create business opportunities for the motorsports services group both in the United States and abroad. RCR has provided valuable channels to KCMG to expand their presence in American stock car racing applications and looks forward to continuing to do so in the years to come.

“We’re certainly looking forward to our continued partnership with Richard Childress Racing and seeing KC Motorgroup’s colors on the No. 8 Chevrolet driven by Tyler Reddick this weekend at Watkins Glen International,” said Dr. Paul Ip, Founder of KC Motorgroup. “Our partnership with Richard Childress Racing has proven successful on many fronts, and has been a key component of our U.S. Motorsports strategy.”

KCMG celebrated their first NASCAR win in 2019 when Tyler Reddick drove to victory lane at Michigan International Speedway en route to his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. This season, RCR’s No. 8 team leads the NASCAR Cup Series in road course wins (two) and top-fives (three) entering Watkins Glen International.

In 77 Cup Series starts at the 2.45-mile road course, RCR boasts two wins (Robby Gordon in 2003 and Kevin Harvick in 2006), eight top-five and 22 top-10 finishes. Dale Earnhardt also won three poles (1990, ’92, ’96).

For additional information on today’s announcement, and all that’s happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com.

About KCMG:

KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) is an international motorsport services group established in 2007 by Dr. Paul Ip. The group, with its headquarters located in Hong Kong, has operations reaching across Europe and the Asia Pacific region. KCMG operates closely with many partner companies and racing organizations around the world to provide unrivaled Motorsport Services, Equipment, Team Management and quality distributorship in the Automotive Industry. 2013 saw KCMG become the first Chinese outfit ever to race at the world famous Le Mans 24 Hours in its 90-year history and participate in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The Hong Kong-based team later on took an historic LMP2 victory at Le Mans and was Vice Champion in FIA WEC in 2015. With years in the motorsport industry, KCMG has been involved in a wide range of Formula, GT and Le Mans prototype endurance racing series across the globe. For more information please visit www.kcmg.com.hk or email info@kcmg.co.hk.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2022 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields two full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series entries with Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill.