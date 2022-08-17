Kris Wright NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes: Watkins Glen International

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Camaro SS

NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes

Event: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Watkins Glen

Date: Saturday, August 20

Venue: Watkins Glen International

Location: Watkins Glen, New York

Track Description: 2.45 mile(s)

Race: 82 laps / 200.9 miles

F.N.B. Corporation … F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), one of the 50 largest bank holding companies in the United States, continues the partnership with Kris Wright for this weekend at the Watkins Glen International on the No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Camaro SS for Brandonbilt Motorsports in his first NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) event of the 2022 season. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., FNB first partnered with Wright in 2020 at the DAYTONA Road Course in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) for his debut in NASCAR national series competition.

The Glen … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second start at the Watkins Glen International with the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He made his track debut with the NASCAR Xfinity Series on August 7, 2021, finishing with a 17th-place result.

Wright has one start in the ARCA Menards Series (ARCA) at the Watkins Glen, N.Y., -facility. In addition, he has two starts in the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires (2017), including a top-five finish.

Road Course Stats: In seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on a road course, the Pittsburgh, Pa., – native recorded an average finish of 27.6. All of Wright’s NASCAR Xfinity Series experience has come on road courses.

DAYTONA (Fla.) Road Course on August 16, 2020, saw his debut in NASCAR national series competition in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and was his single series start of the 2020 season.

Wright has competed on 22 different road courses and street circuits throughout his career.

KRIS WRIGHT STATISTICS

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Camaro SS for Brandonbilt Motorsports

On the Watkins Glen International:

“I am excited to get back to one of the best tracks in the country. The last time I was at Watkins Glen, we had a great late race run going until about 10 laps to go. “Hopefully with a good practice and qualifying turnout, we can start where we left off last year.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Brandonbilt Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 131 starts with four drivers. Brandonbilt Motorsports has collected one victory (Brandon Brown, 2021: Talladega), five top-five finishes and 19 top-10 finishes and has logged an average starting position of 19.1 and an average finishing position of 19.3.

BRANDONBILT MOTORSPORTS STATISTICS

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Watkins Glen will be broadcast live on the USA Network on Saturday, August 20 at 3:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 2:30 p.m. (ET). Qualifying for the 22nd event of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule will air on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on the NBC Sports App.