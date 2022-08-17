Search
Weekend schedule for Watkins Glen

By Angela Campbell
WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series head to Watkins Glen International this weekend. There are only two races remaining in the Cup Series regular season. So far we have seen 15 different winners, leaving one final spot in the Playoffs.

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney has not won this year but is currently ranked in the 16th and final Playoff spot. But, with two to go, his biggest rival, Martin Truex Jr., is only 26 points behind. And, with the threat of a new winner, we can expect a no holds barred fight to the finish.

There are 10 races to go in the Xfinity Series regular season and seven different drivers have been to victory lane, including six multiple race winners. Ty Gibbs leads the series with five wins.

The Camping World Truck Series is off but returns to action for the final race in the Playoffs Round of 10 at Kansas Speedway on Sept. 9 where two drivers will be eliminated.

Friday evening, the ARCA Menards Series will kick off the weekend with the General Tire Delivers 100 on FS1.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, August 19

3:15 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice (All Entries) No TV
4:25 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying (Impound) (Timed, All Entries) No TV

6 p.m.: ARCA General Tire Delivers 100
41 Laps = 100.45 Miles
FS1/MRN

Saturday, August 20

10:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries) – Peacock
10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) (Group A & B/ Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds) Peacock
12:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Groups A & B) Airs on USA at 12:30 p.m./MRN
1:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying Qualifying (Impound) (Groups A & B/Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds) USA/MRN

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen
Distance: 200.9 Miles = 82 Laps
Stages end on Laps 20, 40, 82
The Purse: $1,159,436
USA/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, August 21

3 p.m.: Cup Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen
Distance: 220.5 Miles = 90 Laps
Stages end on Laps 20, 40, 90
The Purse: $6,664,145
USA/MRN/SiriusXM



A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing.
