Weekend schedule for Watkins Glen

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series head to Watkins Glen International this weekend. There are only two races remaining in the Cup Series regular season. So far we have seen 15 different winners, leaving one final spot in the Playoffs.

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney has not won this year but is currently ranked in the 16th and final Playoff spot. But, with two to go, his biggest rival, Martin Truex Jr., is only 26 points behind. And, with the threat of a new winner, we can expect a no holds barred fight to the finish.

There are 10 races to go in the Xfinity Series regular season and seven different drivers have been to victory lane, including six multiple race winners. Ty Gibbs leads the series with five wins.

The Camping World Truck Series is off but returns to action for the final race in the Playoffs Round of 10 at Kansas Speedway on Sept. 9 where two drivers will be eliminated.

Friday evening, the ARCA Menards Series will kick off the weekend with the General Tire Delivers 100 on FS1.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, August 19

3:15 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice (All Entries) No TV

4:25 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying (Impound) (Timed, All Entries) No TV

6 p.m.: ARCA General Tire Delivers 100

41 Laps = 100.45 Miles

FS1/MRN

Saturday, August 20

10:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries) – Peacock

10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) (Group A & B/ Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds) Peacock

12:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Groups A & B) Airs on USA at 12:30 p.m./MRN

1:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying Qualifying (Impound) (Groups A & B/Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds) USA/MRN

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen

Distance: 200.9 Miles = 82 Laps

Stages end on Laps 20, 40, 82

The Purse: $1,159,436

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, August 21

3 p.m.: Cup Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen

Distance: 220.5 Miles = 90 Laps

Stages end on Laps 20, 40, 90

The Purse: $6,664,145

USA/MRN/SiriusXM