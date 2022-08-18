Andy Lally and SS Green Light Racing Partner with Ref-ology and Third Side Coaching for the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at Watkins Glen International

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 18, 2022): SS Greenlight Racing, featuring driver Andy Lally behind the wheel, announce a one race collaboration with Third Side Coaching and ref-ology.com as primary sponsors on the #08 Ford Mustang in the Xfinity Series this weekend for the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Third Side Coaching, a consulting group led by Shelley Russi, President and Don Vaden, former NBA referee works with professional athletes, sports teams, corporate teams, and referees to bring its branded “Notice the Now” mindset into their clients’ real-time performance. Russi and Vaden have worked with the #08’s pit crew led by Phil Horton including Brehanna Daniels, Dalanda Ouendeno, Larry Brihm, Hadji Gaylord, Bud Noel, Breanna O’Leary, and Robbie Freeman on self-and situational awareness, and real-time decision-making to enhance performance during pit stops.

“We are excited to team up with SS Greenlight, driver Andy Lally, Crew Chief Jason Miller and the ref-ology pit crew at Watkins Glen,” said Russi. “This is our opportunity to showcase the collaboration with the #08 pit crew and our mental skills development program through the 2022 Xfinity Series season.”

“Facilitating the pit crew’s ability to deepen their competency in the mental aspect of their performance and helping each team member work to individually and collectively help the team has been a new and exciting sports performance endeavor for me,” says Russi, who has spent most of her career in basketball.

Vaden, will serve as one of the #08’s spotters this weekend, along with TJ Bell and Kyle Harvey.

“All athletes, including pit crew, drivers and spotters must perform at a high level in the moment for the team to perform with excellence – looking forward to delivering my part in helping guide Andy to the front,” says Vaden.

The Sunoco Go Rewards 200 (82 laps | 200.9 miles) at Watkins Glen International will take place Sat. Aug. 20, 2022. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:00 p.m. with live coverage on USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.