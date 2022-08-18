Travis Pastrana & Chase Elliott Rematch Headlines Nitro Rallycross Phoenix Presented by A SHOC Energy

DEFENDING NITRO RX TITLEHOLDER AND NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION WILL BATTLE F1 LEGEND JENSON BUTTON, EUROPEAN RX WINNER ANDREAS BAKKERUD AND MORE

November 12-13 at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

Tickets Available Starting Monday, August 22 at 10am

(Phoenix – Thursday, August 18, 2022) With the dust settled from the action packed European leg of its inaugural global 2022/23 season, Nitro Rallycross has revealed more details for its upcoming U.S. run. NASCAR star Chase Elliott (USA) has now been added as a star car driver for Nitro RX Phoenix presented by A SHOC Energy.

This disruptive new force in motorsports returns to Wild Horse Motorsports Park on November 12-13 where Elliott will face off against global icon Travis Pastrana (USA) among an elite field. These two decorated drivers have history: Pastrana prevailed at Wild Horse Pass last year on his way to winning the 2021 Nitro RX season crown, while Elliott more than held his own in his rallycross debut during Nitro RX’s December’s 2021 finale.

Pastrana said: “As we gear up for the U.S. we’re so excited to welcome back Chase Elliott for Phoenix. Having a NASCAR Cup Series champion of Chase’s caliber return is so awesome, and it reaffirms our goal to challenge the best and most fearless drivers in motorsport while offering fans unparalleled racing excitement. But on race day it’s absolutely game on for the checkered flag.”

Elliott said: “I’m so excited to bang doors again with Travis at Nitro Rallycross in Phoenix. Last year was so much fun. I had a blast driving – the track was unreal. Flying over gap jumps definitely took some getting used to at first. But the thrill of putting your skills to the test on a course like this while competing against the best in rallycross is something I couldn’t get enough of.”

Pastrana and Elliott will battle in November while piloting the most powerful vehicle in rallycross: the revolutionary all-electric FC1-X, Capable of producing the electric equivalent of 1,070 peak horsepower (800 kW), the FC1-X can accelerate from 0-60 in just 1.4 seconds, launching faster off the line than an F1 car.

In order to top the podium, Pastrana and Elliott will have to face off against a lineup packed with the world’s best drivers, including Andreas Bakkerud (NOR) and Robin Larsson (SWE) of RX Cartel, who each have gotten a champagne bath after Nitro RX’s first two rounds. Legendary F1 world champion Jenson Button (GBR) is also aiming to hoist the Group E trophy as well as Oliver Eriksson (SWE), Fraser McConnell (JAM) and more.

They will have to face Nitro RX’s tough tracks, which push competitors’ limits with huge gap jumps, banked turns and steep berms. Combining the intense racing of rallycross with the big air thrills of Nitro Circus, Nitro Rallycross Phoenix presented by A SHOC Energy is truly where cars will fly and tracks will thrill.

Tickets go on sale Monday, August 22nd at 10am and will be available at nitrorallycross.com. Both general admission tickets ($20 single-day for Saturday / $25 single-day for Sunday) as well as VIP Club Nitro RX passes ($100 single-day for Saturday / $125 single-day for Sunday) will be available (all prices plus additional taxes and fees). Kids under the age of 12 can also enjoy all of the high-speed action for free. More information on Club Nitro RX’s premium amenities is detailed below.

Nitro RX Phoenix will also stream live in the U.S. on Peacock as well as on YouTube worldwide.

Nitro RX Phoenix presented by A SHOC Energy marks the third American round on Nitro RX’s 2022/23 global calendar, following the U.S. kickoff at Minnesota’s ERX Motor Park and a Los Angeles stop at Glen Helen Raceway. These dates follow a swing of European races, which began with the June series launch at the U.K.’s legendary Lydden Hill Race Circuit followed by a Sweden round last month. Additional upcoming stops include races in Saudi Arabia, Quebec and Alberta, all building to the first global Nitro RX season finale next March.

In addition to the electrifying Group E, Nitro RX Phoenix will also showcase a Side-by-Side (SxS) class, with a number of big names to feature in the high energy UTV racing that saw the likes of Robbie Maddison, Brian Deegan, Hailie Deegan, Cleetus McFarland and Nitro Circus’ own Blake ‘Bilko’ Williams and Hubert Rowland compete last season.

The next generation of stars will also be on display with the NRX NEXT class set to light up the Wild Horse track, with the best up-and-coming talent from the United States and Europe set to do battle on American soil. Supercars will return as well.

More details regarding Nitro RX Phoenix’s wide range of support classes will also be revealed soon.

With an open paddock area, racing fans can get an up-close look at Nitro RX and check out their favorite cars and drivers. Fans can stop by the all-new Nitro RX Fan Experience, which will feature a new entertainment stage, gaming area, concession area featuring local food trucks plus – for young racing enthusiasts – a kids’ electric rallycross experience.

Fans can enjoy special VIP amenities with the all-new Club Nitro RX. Highlighted by a private trackside viewing location and exclusive Club Nitro RX area, passholders will enjoy all-inclusive food and beverage, a private lounge, on-site entertainment and a chance to meet Nitro RX drivers. This new premium experience puts fans in the center of the action all weekend long.

A SHOC Energy, Thrill One Sports & Entertainment’s Official Energy Drink, is the presenting partner of Nitro Rallycross Phoenix. Other event partners include Yokohama Tire, Smirnoff Ice Smash, Gila River Resorts and Casinos, Myenergi and Guaranteed Rate.

ABOUT NITRO RALLYCROSS

Launched in 2018 by motorsports icon Travis Pastrana and the innovators of Nitro Circus, Nitro Rallycross has revolutionized motorsport. With innovative purpose-built courses, banked turns inspired by the wide-open action of Supercross and short-form, head-to-head competition, Nitro RX creates high-impact, thrill-packed racing. Nitro RX’s custom-built tracks – featuring the biggest jumps seen in motorsports – create unrivalled racing excitement. The full-throttle competition is now set to go global with Nitro Rallycross’ expansion into a full standalone championship series. Nitro RX is also adding Group E, an electric circuit featuring the all-new FC1-X, the most powerful Rallycross vehicle ever built. For more information, visit NitroRallycross.com.