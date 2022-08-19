CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES AT WORLD WIDE TE:CHNOLOGY RACEWAY: WILL POWER PUTS CHEVY ON POLE

CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

MADISON, ILLINOIS

TEAM CHEVY NTT P1 AWARD WINNER QUOTE – WILL POWER

AUGUST 19, 2022

WILL POWER PUTS CHEVY ON POLE AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

TIES MARIO ANDRETTI FOR MOST POLES IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES HISTORY

Team Penske’s Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Chevrolet, had a historic run for the NTT Pole Award for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway by tying Mario Andretti for the most poles in NTT INDYCAR Series. Power now sits at 67 poles:

EARLIER THIS SEASON WILL POWER WAS SAYING OH, I DON’T THINK I’M GONNA GET THERE TO TIE MARIO. YOU’RE THERE. YOU’VE GOT NUMBER 67. AMAZING,

“Amazing. And I would never have ever been able to do this without Verizon and Penske just I’ve had such a fantastic career and they’ve given me such great opportunity and I cannot thank them enough and of course Chevrolet too because a lot of those polls were with the Chevy engine”

DID BEING THE CHAMPIONSHIP LEADER AND BEING ABLE TO LEARN OFF YOUR TWO TEAMMATES RON DID THAT HELP YOU GET NUMBER 67 TODAY,

“I think the only thing was to know the lap time to go for and I’m still kind of shaking because I tried to go wide open it 3 and 4. I it got half way around wide open then I knew it wasn’t gonna make it. So I downshifted and kind of floated out towards the wall but there was nothing left on the table. Put it that way on the second lap and it loosened in one and two and then try to go again as much as I could in three and four. But man just amazing, amazing year so far. And this is a this is a big victory in a way for me to reach the 67 number and equals such a legend of the sport and Mario Andretti so I just can’t believe that I’m right there with Mario because he’s a legend.”

AND IT’S ANOTHER POINT ADDED TO YOUR CHAMPIONSHIP., YOU ARE RUNNING FOR CHAMPIONSHIPS EVERY YEAR FOR A DECADE EXCEPT LAST YEAR, NOT SO MUCH IT YOU THINK YOU’D HAVE ANOTHER CHANCE AT THIS POINT IN YOUR CAREER TO GO FOR A CHAMPIONSHIP?

“I did I did because we had such potential and a lot of those years and worked very hard this year and really good mentally and I’ve got such a good group around me this year. I mean, I’m just I love the group, the crew that I have, they’re really good positive group and they’re great guys. So they’re as much to do with this championship as I am maybe more to do with I”

ON THE SUCCESS HE’S HAD THIS SEASON:

“This year. Yeah, it’s, it’s, it’s definitely something I worked on in the offseason, just understanding the potential that I had year after year is to try harness that and not let them go. And that’s what we’ve done. Which means at times I settled for a second position, which isn’t my favorite thing, but it is what you have to do to win a championship.”

YOU HAD A COUPLE OF WOW MOMENTS AND STILL GOT THE POLE:

“Yeah, it was. It was it was on the edge because I thought I’m gonna have to go wide open in three four, which I tried to get all the way to halfway through and then it roll bottomed and then I kind of floated wise so then quickly downshift. And then I went into one then had a big moment in the middle of one, but just kept after knowing that I’d done a six if I can repeat that. I couldn’t get a pole.

