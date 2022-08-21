RCR NCS Post Race Report: Watkins Glen

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Lead Laps, Rally All Day Long at Watkins Glen

Finish: 17th

Start: 12th

Points: 19th

“We started our day maintaining speed and position in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevy and then we had to make a decision with pit strategy. We went with the strategy of keeping strong track position because it was really difficult to pass. During the final stage, we got spun and ended up having to go to pit road earlier than planned and it put us way back on the restart. We fought back all day long and after our final pit stop, a few cautions came out so we were able to gain some spots. Pretty up and down day for our team but I’m proud of how hard we worked all day. We’re looking forward to Daytona.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 KCMG Chevrolet Team Grab Solid Eighth-Place Finish at Watkins Glen

Finish: 7th

Start: 5th

Points: 13th

“Everyone on the KCMG team did a good job today. We lost a lot of track positions when I spun in the bus stop but we fought our way back and we were in contention for a top five at the end of the race. We started off the day in wet conditions and once the track dried our KCMG Chevrolet got really tight. We made the car better by the end of the race. We finished seventh but I was hoping for a top five.” -Tyler Reddick