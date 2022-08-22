Ford Performance NASCAR: Watkins Glen Post Race (Logano’s Top-3 Leads Ford at Watkins Glen)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Watkins Glen NCS Post Race | Sunday, August 21, 2022
FORD FINISHING RESULTS
3rd – Joey Logano
6th – Michael McDowell
9th – Chris Buescher
11th – Cole Custer
12th – Kevin Harvick
13th – Austin Cindric
19th – Brad Keselowski
24th – Ryan Blaney
25th – Chase Briscoe
28th – Harrison Burton
29th – Aric Almirola
31st – Joey Hand
33rd – Loris Hezemans
34th – Cody Ware
38th – Todd Gilliland
39th – Kyle Tilley
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang | Finished 3rd
“It was crazy and I am ecstatic about what we did. We got the stage win, and usually, if you get a stage win here you bury yourself, which we did. We were 27th at the start of the third stage. We passed a bunch of cars and got to 17th and then we got stuck around 15th or so. I have to give it to Paul (Wolfe), he put two tires on it and gave us some track position and then we had a couple of more good restarts and it ended up as a top-three. Pretty good.”
MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang | Finished 6th
“It is disappointing. I don’t think we quite had enough for the 9 or the 5. I tried to hold them off as long as I could, they just had a bit of pace on me. They were pushing me hard enough that I was getting wide and making mistakes. I tried to make a move on that second-to-last restart there and got a pretty good run on the 5 and went to the inside and it just didn’t work out. We got jammed up on the bottom and everyone was smashing into each other and we lost a couple of spots. That was pretty much it at that point. It is just disappointing. We’ve gotta win to get into these playoffs. But I am proud of everybody at Front Row. We had a fast car and we were in the hunt. It just wasn’t quite enough.”
CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang | Finished 9th
“We had a really good Fastenal Ford. I am so proud of everybody. Just didn’t need that caution at the end. We needed a green flag run. We were running down the next several ahead of us and we had tires. That was working for speed. I don’t know if I could have gotten to the lead with green flag runs but it definitely would have been better than we finished. It didn’t play out the way we needed it to, but still a really solid day.”