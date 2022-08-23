2022 Mustang Mach-E | ‘Hot Lap’ Video

PAOLI, Pa. August 17, 2022) – AmericanMuscle (AM) host, Justin Dugan is back to host another episode of its “Hot Lap” YouTube series. On location at Maple Grove Racetrack near Mohnton, PA, Justin tests out AM’s 2022 all-electric Mustang to see what it can do. With a friendly wager riding on the results, AM invites the muscle car community along to see the results.

“It is a California Route 1 Edition. It is a rear-drive car, not all-wheel drive, and it does have the extended range battery pack,” says Justin. How will the extra weight affect the track time? Will it do even to a burnout? Two runs later, Justin weighs in on the Mach-E’s performance. Informative, with a dose of fun on the side, AM’s new ‘Hot Lap’ episode is sure to fire up the comment section as viewers chime in with their view on whether the Mach-E is worthy of the Mustang name.

AM is on a mission to help muscle car enthusiasts turn their dream car into reality. The Mustang Mach-E is no exception. Its YouTube channel has over 350K subscribers who share a common passion for all things Mustang. The latest episode of ‘Hot Lap’ is a sampling of the type of content available on AM’s channel in addition to its customer builds, product reviews, installation guides, and much more.

View it Here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/am-mach-e-2022.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018 and Charger in 2020, AmericanMuscle supplies the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to supporting the Mustang, Challenger and Charger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.