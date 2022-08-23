Ayla Agren Joins Round 3 Racing

Joliet, Ill. (23 August 2022) – Established open-wheel racer Ayla Agren will diversify her racing exploits this September as she joins Round 3 Racing (R3R) for the World Racing League powered by Hagerty VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) event this September 2-4. R3R had a winning outing at the challenging Virginia circuit in 2021 and will look to return to the top again this season.

The native Norwegian resides in the United States, and is currently competing in the W Series. Agren won the 2014 F1600 Championship in her second season in the series, and also has extensive experience in the Road to Indy ranks in USF2000 competition. During her time in F1600, Agren ran a total of four races at VIR. She captured the pole in her second race and has three top-five finishes, two of which earned a spot on the podium.

“I am thrilled and super excited to be racing with R3R at VIR,” said Agren, who is a Shift Up Now driver (https://shiftupnow.com). “A massive thank you to Shift Up Now for creating this opportunity together with R3R. Last time I raced at VIR was in my F1600 championship season. So it has been a while, but I have some good memories from this track – so I’m very much looking forward to being back racing there.”

Joining a fellow Shift Up Now driver, Loni Unser, and Zack Ping, Agren will pilot the No. 701 Cooper Tires Porsche Cayman. Agren marks the eighth Shift Up Now driver to join R3R. In addition to Unser and Agren, Sarah Montgomery races in the No. 401 and Hannah Grisham co-drives the No. 605. Shift Up Now has partnered with Round 3 Racing since 2019, helping support females in the motorsport industry.

“We’re very excited to welcome Ayla and continue to expand our partnership with Shift Up Now,” said Brad McCall, owner of Round 3 Racing and father of three daughters. “A few years ago, Pippa (Mann) and I had a vision for this partnership, and I feel like we’re right on track. R3R is committed to the growth of women in motorsport and providing a platform to help springboard talented racers to the next level.”

The No. 701 team looks to race to another VIR victory in 2022. The weekend will kick off on Friday, September 2nd, with practice and qualifying. Two days of action-packed racing will begin on Saturday at 8a (ET).