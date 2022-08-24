FANS CAN RACE THE HIGH BANKS OF DAYTONA OR RIDE WITH A PRO THROUGH THE NASCAR RACING EXPERIENCE

DRIVING 101 HEATS UP THE RACE WEEKEND AT DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY THIS AUGUST

FANS CAN RACE THE HIGH BANKS OR RIDE WITH A PRO THROUGH THE NASCAR RACING EXPERIENCE

CHARLOTTE (August 24, 2022) – The NASCAR season is in high gear and ready to head to the playoffs. Fans at Daytona International Speedway can join in the excitement and take laps at the famous racetrack from August 24 to 29, 2022, thanks to the NASCAR Racing Experience.

NASCAR fans who want to experience the driver’s seat just like the stars on Saturday night can don helmets and firesuits to take laps on the high banks where their heroes race. Those who want to ride with a pro can join in the fun with the ride-along experience.

The NASCAR Racing Experience at Daytona International Speedway is on sale with prices starting at just $339.99 to drive a NASCAR race car and $159.99 for NASCAR Ride Alongs. Visit www.NASCARRacingExperience.com to book your high-banked action.

“We’ve seen the excitement for the 2022 NASCAR season building since the start of the year,” said Robert Lutz, chief executive officer of Driving 101. “Fans are ready to see the stars of the sport battle for the championship over these next 10 weeks. That excitement transfers to fans wanting the racing experience first-hand. We’re excited to be able to offer fans the thrill of actually doing laps at Daytona International Speedway.”

Race fans also can drive the same tracks as their idols in other markets, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Auto Club Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Homestead Miami Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Michigan International Raceway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Richmond Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Racing Experience makes the ideal gift for any race fan or thrill seeker. Reservations at the NASCAR Racing Experience are on sale with prices starting at just $249.99 to drive a NASCAR race car and $129.99 for NASCAR Ride Alongs. Advance reservations are encouraged as track times fill up quickly. Reservations can be booked at www.NASCARRacingExperience.com or 704-886-2400.

Driving 101 and its three trusted racing brands now run at 16 nationwide speedways for NASCAR Racing Experience as well as 14 nationwide speedways for Mario Andretti Racing Experience.

About Driving 101: Driving 101 and its three trusted racing brands now run the NASCAR Racing Experience at 16 speedways nationwide as well as running the Mario Andretti Racing Experience at 14 speedways nationwide. Both offer a vast array of corporate outings and motorsports-themed events. NASCAR Racing Experience is the leading experiential racing company in North America, offering the most realistic racing programs available to motorsports fans nationwide. For more information call 704-886-2400 or visit www.NASCARRacingExperience.com