Could Daniel Ricciardio’s Uncertain Future Lead to NASCAR Switch?

Following news that Daniel Ricciardo had been unceremoniously dumped by his McLaren F1 team, the Australian has been considering his future in Motorsport. The manufacturer intends to replace their current driver with Oscar Piastri in 2023 but where does that leave the likable Aussie?

One report claims that Ricciardo may well have a future in NASCAR. As part of Project 91, it’s suggested that Bubba Wallace is contemplating calling him and proposing an F1 swap. Wallace’s comments may have been ‘tongue in cheek’ but Daniel Ricciardo’s future is uncertain and all options are on the table right now.

Battling Performances

In an era where Mercedes drivers have dominated the sport, Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 record is a respectable one. In 11 years since his first race at the British Grand Prix in 2011, the Australian has recorded eight Grand Prix victories.

Those eight wins contribute to a total of 32 podium finishes. While driving for HRT, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Renault, and McLaren, Ricciardo hasn’t always been able to be competitive. He’ll be looking for a new challenge when the campaign comes to an end, but he’ll need to refocus for the remaining months.

Unfinished Business

All current F1 drivers are focusing on the 2022 season and next up on the calendar is the Belgian Grand Prix. Daniel Ricciardo is scheduled to take his place in the field but he isn’t expected to win.

The favorite, according to online betting sites attached to SBO.net, is the reigning world champion and current drivers' championship leader Max Verstappen. Charles Leclerc is his closest challenger while there is a gap to a chasing pack that includes Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Carlos Sainz.

Way down among the outside bets is McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo. There will be other markets in place for the Belgian GP including Podium Finish, Fastest Lap, Fastest Qualifier, and whether the Safety Car will come out.

In summary, it's a site for those who follow any form of motorsport betting, but what discipline will Daniel Ricciardo be involved in next year?

Options on the Table

It’s no surprise that Daniel Ricciardo has been linked with a number of other F1 teams for 2023. Recent stories suggest that Haas made an approach to the Australian driver around the time of the Hungarian Grand Prix of July 31st.

Haas may well have a suitable vacancy: They’ve recently hired Kevin Magnussen but Mick Schumacher’s contract runs out at the end of the 2022 season. A driver of Ricciardo’s experience and quality will have surely alerted Haas to the possibility of teaming him up with Magnussen for 2023 and beyond.

Other F1 teams have also been mentioned but what about NASCAR? Bubba Wallace may have made a throwaway remark but could Daniel Ricciardo be a good fit? It certainly wouldn’t be setting a precedent. Formula One drivers have crossed over to NASCAR with mixed success and former world champion Kimi Raikkonen is the latest to try his luck.

Ricciardo doesn’t have any great experience of other disciplines. Like many of his contemporaries, he’s worked his way through the ranks with formula three a final staging post before earning that first F1 drive in 2011.

At the age of 33, Daniel Ricciardo has plenty left to offer but it could all come down to a question of ambition. He’s driven for underperforming teams throughout his career and that situation wouldn’t change at Haas.

In NASCAR, there is the possibility of becoming more competitive and, while it’s a long shot, it’s one that Ricciardo may well want to consider.