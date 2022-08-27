RCR NXS Post Race Report: Daytona-2

Sheldon Creed Runs Strong Before Early Exit in Whelen Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 36th

Start: 7th

Points: 13th

“Man, we had a fast Whelen Chevrolet tonight. RCR and ECR brought an amazing car. Not the way we wanted it to end. That was probably one of the hardest hits I’ve taken. I’m not really sure what happened. It was a hard hit. I think the 68 got the 26 and spun him down the track there. I caught him and thought I was going to be okay. And then once I went back up the racetrack, I knew I was in trouble. I’m glad I was able to walk away from that. I do still want to see what happened earlier in the race with the No. 7 car. We spun, but I haven’t been able to see a replay yet. I want to thank my guys. We had a really fast Whelen Chevy. I just wish we could have finished.” -Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 United Rentals Chevrolet Team Suffer Electrical Issue While Leading Third NASCAR Overtime Attempt at Daytona

Finish: 14th

Start: 14th

Points: 6th

“That one really hurts, we were so close to getting our second win at Daytona this season. We had a really fast United Rentals Chevrolet but it was an up and down day to start. We started 14th because qualifying was canceled and then we had an early incident on pit road that gave us some damage and we had to pit a second time for repairs. That set us back but we were able to make up some ground and make it to the next caution for more repairs. My spotter, Derek Kneeland, helped me navigate through a lot of cautions and we were in the right place at the end. I felt pretty confident during the first two NASCAR Overtime attempts. Unfortunately, during the final attempt, we suffered an electrical issue and I couldn’t keep my lead. Really tough ending to our day but this team never gives up and has worked really hard to bring strong racecars. We’ll regroup and focus on winning at Darlington.” -Austin Hill