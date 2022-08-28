RCR NCS Post Race Report: Daytona-2

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Chevrolet Team Capture Thrilling Victory at Daytona, Punches Ticket to the Playoffs

Finish: 1st

Start: 21st

Points: 16th

“Man, I can’t believe it, we’re in the Playoffs! There was a lot going on there getting into Turn 1 with the No. 2 (Austin Cindric). I was afraid that if I waited too long somebody would wreck behind us, so I wanted to go ahead and get the lead. We were able to get it. I had a big run to him and then I had my teammate, Tyler Reddick, back there. I knew we were in good shape there to the end. Tyler did a good job checking up any kind of run, just a little too much push there and I got him loose. I felt like I had good teammates and Chevrolet behind me. If I could get the lead, the No. 2 would not be able to hold onto the draft. We’ve done it in practice enough to know that you’ll lose the tail and it’s hard to get back to it. It’s crazy. You just never give up and have faith. We had some tough finishes this year, like Charlotte. I beat myself up over that. I made a good move and just didn’t finish it off. Today we finished it off. I’m so proud of these guys and I’m so happy we got to celebrate today in Victory Lane. I have to thank my family, friends, teammate, all my partners, everyone at RCR and ECR, it wouldn’t have been possible without them. Crazy faith!” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Rally Back at Daytona, Finish Second to Teammate Austin Dillon in Final Race Before Playoffs Begin

Finish: 2nd

Start: 6th

Points: 8th

“Those last 21 laps after the red flag were crazy. Because we had to pit before pit road was open, before the rain came; I never got to line up behind all the lead lap cars when they started to pull up for the restart. I knew I was going to have to try really, really hard on that restart. Just had to fight really, really hard when everyone singled out and there weren’t many cars left at the end there. I was just trying to get to Austin Dillon. I knew he was going to need some allies there at the end of the race to go make the move on the No. 2. As it just kind of turned out, he didn’t really use his teammates for that move, but after everything kind of happened with the second pack catching us, I was really glad to be on his rear bumper to pretty much keep anyone from really creating that energy to pass the lead car. A lot of energy comes from that second car and when you have a teammate in that position to be that car absorbing those runs, you can really kind of control what is happening in front of you. I didn’t have a lot of experience drafting with this Next Gen car at either Daytona or Talladega and in the Playoffs that can be really important. We now have a better understanding of that so that was a good accomplishment today. I’m really happy for my teammate and excited that we get to head into the Playoffs together.” -Tyler Reddick