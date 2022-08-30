CHEVROLET RACING: Eight Chevrolet Drivers Set For 2022 NCS Playoffs

CHEVROLET RACING: NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS FAST FACTS



· In the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season, Chevrolet scored a manufacturer-leading 15 wins, recorded by eight drivers from three different Chevrolet teams.﻿

--> With all eight of those drivers clinching a berth in this season’s 16-driver NCS playoffs by virtue of a win; Chevrolet drivers occupy 50 percent of the playoff field.

· Since the debut of the 16-driver playoff field and elimination rounds to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2014; at least five Chevrolet drivers were represented in the playoffs each season.

--> The 2022 season marks the fourth time since the format’s debut in 2014 that Chevrolet has accounted for at least 50 percent of the playoff field, with a manufacturer-high nine drivers taking playoff positions in 2015.



· In 2021, Chevrolet recorded its 40th NCS Manufacturer Championship and its 33rd NCS Driver Championship, the most of all OEMs in series’ history.

--> Chevrolet looks to make it three in a row in NCS Driver Championship titles, following Chase Elliott (2020) and Kyle Larson’s (2021) Championships.

Chevrolet All-Time NASCAR Cup Series

Championships:

Manufacturer Championships:

1st Chevy Title: 1958

Most Recent Title: 2021

Highest Number of Consecutive Titles: 13 (2003-2015)

Driver Championships:

1st Chevy title: Buck Baker (1957)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Highest Number of Consecutive Titles: 7 (2005-2011)

Chevrolet’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Drivers:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 – 1st in Playoff Standings

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Champion

Victories: 4 (series-leading)

Top-Fives: 10 (tied for series-leading);

Top-10s: 17 (series-leading);

Laps Led: 719 (series-leading);

Average Finish: 10.5 (series-leading);

Stage Wins: 5

Of Note:

For the first time in his NCS career, Elliott was crowned the 2022 NCS Regular Season Champion.

The 2022 season marks Elliott’s seventh consecutive appearance in the NCS playoffs.

Elliott has advanced to the Championship 4 the past two seasons, winning his first career NCS Driver Championship in 2020.

Six of his 17 career NCS wins have come in the playoffs.

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Camaro ZL1 – 3rd in Playoff Standings

Victories: 2

Top-Fives: 10 (tied for series-leading);

Top-10s: 14

Laps Led: 583

Average Finish: 14.6

Stage Wins: 5

Of Note:

- The 2022 season marks Chastain’s first career appearance in the NCS playoffs. - Chastain secured a playoff berth with his first career NCS win at COTA in March; also marking Trackhouse Racing’s first win in the organization’s second season in the series.

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 – 4th in Playoff Standings

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion

Victories: 2

Top-Fives: 10 (tied for series-leading)

Top-10s: 13

Laps Led: 307

Average Finish: 14.3

Stage Wins: 3

Of Note:

- In 2021, Larson scored his first career NCS Regular Season Championship, going on to win his first career NCS Driver Championship. - The 2022 season marks Larson’s sixth appearance in the NCS playoffs, with 2021 bringing Larson his first trip to the Championship 4. - During the playoff era (2004-present); Larson leads the series in multiple playoff race wins in a single season’ with five in 2021 (Bristol, Charlotte ROVAL, Texas, Kansas, Phoenix).

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 – 5th in Playoff Standings

Victories: 2

Top-Fives: 4

Top-10s: 5

Laps Led: 612

Average Finish: 18.1

Stage Wins: 3

Of Note:

- The 2022 season marks Byron’s fourth consecutive appearance in the NCS playoffs. - Bryon’s career-best finish in the NCS playoffs came in 2021, finishing the season 10th in the final standings.



Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1 – 8th in Playoff Standings

Victories: 2

Top-Fives: 8

Top-10s: 11

Laps Led: 331

Average Finish: 16.7

Stage Wins: 2

Of Notes:

- The 2022 season marks Reddick’s second consecutive appearance in the NCS playoffs, with his first coming in 2021. - Reddick earned a playoff berth following his first career NCS win at Road America; going on to win his second of the season at the Indianapolis Road Course.



﻿Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Camaro ZL1 – 13th in Playoff Standings

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 6

Top-10s: 10

Laps Led: 238

Average Finish: 16.5

Stage Wins: 2

Of Note:

- The 2022 season marks Suarez’s first career appearance in the NCS playoffs. - Suarez earned his playoff berth following his first career NCS win at Sonoma Raceway.

﻿Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 – 14th in Playoff Standings

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 3

Top-10s: 10

Laps Led: 29

Average Finish: 15.7

Stage Wins: 1

Of Note:

- The 2022 season marks Bowman’s fifth consecutive appearance in the NCS playoffs. - Bowman has raced his way into the Round of 12 in each of his NCS playoff appearances; making it to the Round of Eight in the 2020 season to score a career-best sixth in the final standings.

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1 – 16th in Playoff Standings

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 4

Top-10s: 8

Laps Led: 18

Average Finish: 19.8

Stage Wins: 0

Of Note:

- The 2022 season marks Dillon’s fifth appearance in the NCS playoffs. - Dillon’s playoff berth came from his win in the NCS regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, after entering the weekend in a must-win scenario to take one of the final two playoff spots. - Dillon’s career-best finish in the NCS playoffs is 11th, accomplishing that feat in 2017 and 2020.

