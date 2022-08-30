Southeastern Equipment and Supply Return to Front Row Motorsports

Floor Cleaning Distributor Partners with Gilliland for Historic Southern 500

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 30, 2022) – Southeastern Equipment and Supply, a leading distributor in floor scrubbers and cleaning equipment returns to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) this Labor Day weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway to support Todd Gilliland in his first Southern 500 run.

The Southeastern Equipment and Supply blue and yellow colors will adorn the No. 38 Ford Mustang for the first time since debuting with the team in 2019.

“We’re really excited to reignite our partnership with Front Row Motorsports,” said Grady Martin, General Manager of Southeastern Equipment and Supply. “We all love NASCAR and the excitement around a historic event like the Southern 500 in our home state. We’re looking forward to showing our support for Todd and his team this Sunday evening.”

Joining Southeastern Equipment and Supply on the No. 38 car for Darlington is manufacturer partner Kärcher, the world’s leading provider of efficient, resource-conserving cleaning systems.

“We are excited to be on Todd’s No. 38 Ford Mustang for the race in Darlington, as we introduce our brand in the sport of NASCAR,” said Guy DiLullo, Director of Sales at Kärcher. “We wish Todd and the team all the best in this weekend’s race and we will be cheering him on.”

For Gilliland, he’s excited to welcome returning partners back to FRM.

“It is great to see a partner like Southeastern Equipment come back to FRM this year,” stated Gilliland. “The paint scheme for this weekend at Darlington turned out great. I am ready to hit the track this weekend and get to work.”

“Darlington was a great track for us in the spring,” continued Gilliland. “We came away with a 15th-place finish and I believe we’ve learned a lot about this car. I think that experience will help us deliver Southeastern Equipment a good result.”

Gilliland and the No. 38 Southeastern Equipment and Supply Ford will see the green flag at Darlington on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.