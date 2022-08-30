Jeremy Clements Racing issued L2 penalty, will not advance to Playoffs with Daytona win

Tuesday evening, NASCAR announced that Jeremy Clements Racing was issued an L2 penalty following Friday’s Xfinity Series win at Daytona International Speedway following a post-race inspection.

As a result, Clement’s victory will not advance him to the Playoffs. Crew chief Mark Setzer was fined $60,000, the team lost 75 driver points and 75 owner points and was also penalized 10 playoff points. The penalties were issued after it was determined that the team had violated the following sections of NASCAR’s rule book:

Section 14.6.12.K: The intake manifold must conform to NASCAR templates, gauges, scales, fixtures, and any and all other measuring devices.

Section 14.6.12.: The floor of the intake manifold plenum must conform to the NASCAR Inspection Intake Manifold Plenum Plug Gauge. The NASCAR Inspection Intake Manifold Plenum Plug Gauge must fit into the intake manifold opening and contact the floor of the intake manifold plenum. The depth of the intake manifold plenum must be 4.000 (+0.000, -0.005) inches.

Ryan Sieg now moves back up to the final playoff spot with three races remaining in the Xfinity Series regular season. The only way that Clements can now qualify for the Playoffs is to grab another win at one of those upcoming three races.

This weekend the Xfinity Series heads to Darlington Raceway for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at 3 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon on the USA Network.