Search
Categories:
Featured StoriesXFINITY Series

Jeremy Clements Racing issued L2 penalty, will not advance to Playoffs with Daytona win

By Angela Campbell
0
Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Tuesday evening, NASCAR announced that Jeremy Clements Racing was issued an L2 penalty following Friday’s Xfinity Series win at Daytona International Speedway following a post-race inspection.

As a result, Clement’s victory will not advance him to the Playoffs. Crew chief Mark Setzer was fined $60,000, the team lost 75 driver points and 75 owner points and was also penalized 10 playoff points. The penalties were issued after it was determined that the team had violated the following sections of NASCAR’s rule book:

Section 14.6.12.K: The intake manifold must conform to NASCAR templates, gauges, scales, fixtures, and any and all other measuring devices.

Section 14.6.12.: The floor of the intake manifold plenum must conform to the NASCAR Inspection Intake Manifold Plenum Plug Gauge. The NASCAR Inspection Intake Manifold Plenum Plug Gauge must fit into the intake manifold opening and contact the floor of the intake manifold plenum. The depth of the intake manifold plenum must be 4.000 (+0.000, -0.005) inches.

Ryan Sieg now moves back up to the final playoff spot with three races remaining in the Xfinity Series regular season. The only way that Clements can now qualify for the Playoffs is to grab another win at one of those upcoming three races.   

This weekend the Xfinity Series heads to Darlington Raceway for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at 3 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon on the USA Network.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous articleFord Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Excited for Cup Playoff Debut at Darlington

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

brand new bingo sites

Play at the best $1 deposit casino NZ to win with minimal risk


10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category