Cassill to make 200th Xfinity career start at Darlington

In his 13th season with at least one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Landon Cassill is primed to reach a milestone start of his own in the series. By competing in this weekend’s Xfinity event at Darlington Raceway, the driver of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro will make his 200th career start in the Xfinity circuit.

A native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Cassill’s racing career began at age three on a quad before evolving to go-karts, midgets, the ASA Late Model Series, legends, modified, the American Speed Association and the CRA Super Series. In 2006, he was discovered by NASCAR through the GM Racing Development competition and signed by Hendrick Motorsports for the 2007 season. Making his debut at Gateway International Raceway in July and in HMS’ No. 24 Chevrolet, Cassill finished 32nd after being involved in a multi-car wreck past the halfway stage. He returned for five additional events in 2007, where he earned a season-best result of 18th place at Dover Motor Speedway in September.

The following season, Cassill campaigned in 19 of the 35-race Xfinity schedule. During the season, he made 16 starts in the No. 5 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports while his other three scheduled starts at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and Watkins Glen International occurred in the No. 4 Chevrolet for Jay Robinson Racing. Throughout the season, he notched his first career pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in June along with a total of five top-10 results, with his best on-track result being sixth place at Gateway International Raceway in July and at Phoenix International Raceway in November. At the season’s conclusion, Cassill was named the 2008 Xfinity Rookie-of-the-Year recipient.

From 2009 to 2011, Cassill made a total of eight starts in the Xfinity Series between Phoenix Raceway, JR Motorsports and RAB Racing. During this stint, he notched a strong third-place result during the 2011 Xfinity opener at Daytona while driving the No. 1 Chevrolet for Phoenix Racing. The result occurred after he drafted Tony Stewart to a photo finish victory over Clint Bowyer.

After competing for BK Racing during the 2012 Cup Series season, Cassill returned to the Xfinity Series in 2013, where he competed in the No. 4 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports. Campaigning in 23 of the 33-race schedule, he earned five top-20 results, including two season-best results of 17th place at Talladega Superspeedway in May and at Watkins Glen International in August.

Cassill remained at JD Motorsports for the 2014 Xfinity season, where he competed in all 33-scheduled events. Compared to his previous season at JDM, he achieved three top-10 results, including two season-best eighth-place results at Talladega in April and at Road America in June. He returned for a third season at JD Motorsports in 2015, where he competed in all but four of the 33-race schedule and earned a season-best eighth-place finish at Darlington Raceway in September. By then, he surpassed 100 career starts in the Xfinity Series.

After spending the 2016 and 2017 seasons in the Cup Series with Front Row Motorsports, Cassill scaled back to a part-time role in the Cup circuit with StarCom Racing in 2018. He also made select Xfinity starts between JD Motorsports, MBM Motorsports and Shepherd Racing Ventures. In five scheduled starts, his best results were a pair of fifth-place results at Darlington Raceway and at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September.

Following a 17-race Xfinity schedule in 2019 between JD Motorsports and Shepherd Racing Ventures, where he earned two top-10 results with JDM, followed by four starts with Shepherd Racing Ventures throughout the 2020 season, Cassill rejoined JD Motorsports as a full-time NASCAR Xfinity competitor between the Nos. 4 and 6 Chevrolets in 2021. Throughout the 33-race schedule, he achieved 15 top-20 results, including three season-best 12th-place results at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course in February, Darlington in May and at Martinsville Speedway in October.

In December 2021, Cassill was signed by Kaulig Racing along with sponsor Voyager Digital for the 2022 Xfinity season. Piloting the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro, he has achieved three top-five results and nine top-10 results, with his highest on-track result being a runner-up result at Martinsville Speedway in April, through the first 23-scheduled events. He is currently ranked in 11th place in the regular-season standings and is above the top-12 cutline to make the 2022 Xfinity Series Playoffs by 12 points with three regular-season events remaining.

Through 199 previous Xfinity starts, Cassill has achieved one pole, four top-five results, 23 top-10 results, 34 laps led and an average-finishing result of 21.9 while he continues his pursuit for his first victory across NASCAR’s top three national touring series.

Cassill is scheduled to make his 200th Xfinity Series career start at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, September 3, with the event’s coverage to start at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.