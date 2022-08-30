Kris Wright – Darlington Race Advance

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Camaro SS

NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes

Event: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Date: Saturday, September 3

Venue: Darlington Raceway

Location: Darlington, South Carolina

Track Description: 1.366 mile(s)

Race: 147 laps / 200.8 miles

The Track Too Tough to Tame Statistics … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut at the Darlington Raceway, one of the oldest and most historic racetracks. The Pittsburgh, Pa., – native has three starts at the Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). Wright made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series track debut at the Darlington Raceway on May 7, 2021.

Speedway Stats: Saturday marks Kris Wright’s speedway (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length) debut with the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The 28-year-old has 14 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways.

KRIS WRIGHT STATISTICS

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Camaro SS for Brandonbilt Motorsports

On the Darlington Raceway:

“I am super pumped to get my first NASCAR Xfinity Series oval start at one of my favorite tracks.

“Watkins Glen (International) was good for me to get familiarized with the new team and break the ice.

“Going to the ‘Lady in Black’ with a clean slate and a fast No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Camaro SS should hopefully get the monkey off of our back.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Brandonbilt Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Darlington Raceway … The organization posted a team-best 13th place on May 21, 2020, with driver Brandon Brown at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval, “A NASCAR Tradition,” also known as NASCAR’s original superspeedway. The six previous starts at the Darlington Raceway have earned Brandonbilt Motorsports an overall average starting position of 15.2 and an average finish of 25.0.

Brandonbilt Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 133 starts with four drivers. Brandonbilt Motorsports has collected one victory (Brandon Brown, 2021: Talladega), six top-five finishes and 20 top-10 finishes and has logged an average starting position of 19.3 and an average finishing position of 19.3.

Catch the Action … The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at the Darlington Raceway will be broadcast live on the USA Network on Saturday, September 3 at 3:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 2:30 p.m. (ET).