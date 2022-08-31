JR Motorsports — NXS Darlington II Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Darlington Raceway

RACE: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (147 laps / 200.8 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 3 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 2:30 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• In two starts at Darlington Raceway, Sam Mayer has a best finish of fifth, coming earlier this season.

• Mayer has 17 starts at tracks measuring between 1 and 2 miles in length and has recorded five top-five and seven top10 finishes, with a best finish of third at both Charlotte Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway this season.

• The 18-year-old Franklin, Wis. native ran inside the top five for much of last week’s race at Daytona International Speedway before being involved in a multi-car crash.

• The No. 1 team currently sits ninth in the championship standings, 86 points above the playoff cutline with only three races remaining in the regular season.

Josh Berry

No. 8 HarrisonsUSA.com Back to School Chevrolet

• Josh Berry has three starts at Darlington with a best finish of second coming at the first race at the South Carolina track last season.

• Berry and partner Harrison’s USA are celebrating back to school with a special chalkboard-style scheme promoting different clothing options for the new school year.

• The No. 8 was comfortably inside the top 10 last week at Daytona before being involved in a multi-car incident, relegating the team to an 18th-place finish.

• Berry is currently tied with teammate Justin Allgaier with the second most stage wins (6) this season.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson has finished second and first in his last two NXS starts at Darlington, winning the fall race last season and finishing second there in the spring.

• In six starts on the 1.366-mile oval, Gragson has one victory, three top-fives and six top 10s. His average finish at Darlington is 4.5 over his career.

• Gragson has been a model of consistency at Darlington, completing all 888 laps of competition and leading 171 laps in his six starts.

• On tracks measuring 1 to 1.5 miles this season, Gragson has one victory and five top-five finishes.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier has won two of the last three NASCAR Xfinity Series events at Darlington (May 2021, May 2022), and enters this weekend as the most recent winner at the track “Too Tough to Tame”.

• In the spring, Allgaier started third and led for 76 laps en route to his second victory at “The Lady in Black.”

• Overall, in 14 career NXS starts in Darlington, Allgaier has scored two wins, five top fives and 10 top 10s.

• With three races remaining in the NXS regular season, Allgaier currently sits third in the championship standings and ranks third in top fives (10) and is tied for third in top 10s (15) through 23 races.

Driver Quotes

“This Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions team brought a really fast race car to Darlington a few months ago. It took a little bit to learn the track since we didn’t have much to go off of from our race last season, but once we got going I think we had the speed to win. Going back this time, I know this team has built another fast Chevrolet and now would be a great time to get our first win together.” – Sam Mayer

“I’m ready to get back to Darlington on Saturday with our Hellmann’s Chevrolet and see what we can do. Jason (Burdett, crew chief) has brought some great cars here over the last few races and hopefully we can replicate that same success again this weekend and get back into Victory Lane. The playoffs are right around the corner and we know thatDarlington is a great place to get some more playoff points. I’m ready to get going.” – Justin Allgaier

“The last two times I have been to Darlington we have put ourselves in the position to fight for the win. The result earlier this year doesn’t show our speed and we decided to poke a little fun with the rear bumper this weekend saying ‘I will NOT jump the restart’ as Harrison’s USA celebrates everyone heading back to school. Hopefully we can come in with that same speed and build a little momentum as we close in on the playoffs in a few weeks.” – Josh Berry

“Darlington is a great track for me and this Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee team. It’s fast and suits my driving style. We won here last summer and were second in the spring, and we’ve been really fast all year on this type of track. The playoffs are coming up and we’re in good shape to make some noise. The momentum is important, and we’ve got it right now.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

• JR Motorsports at Darlington: JR Motorsports has competed at Darlington Raceway a combined 55 times in the NXS. Over the course of those starts at the historic 1.366-mile facility, the organization has tallied five wins, 17 top fives and 34 top 10s. The track labeled as “Too Tough To Tame” has been no match for JRM as the team looks to take their fourth straight win (Allgaier- 2021-22, Gragson – 2021) this weekend.

