Jeb Burton to make 100th Xfinity career start at Darlington

Competing in his second full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Jeb Burton is within reach of a milestone start. By competing in this weekend’s Xfinity event at Darlington Raceway, the driver of the No. 27 Our Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will make his 100th career start in the Xfinity circuit.

A native from Halifax, Virginia, and the son of the 2002 Daytona 500 champion, Ward Burton, Jeb made his inaugural presence in the Xfinity circuit at Kentucky Speedway in September 2013. By then, he was competing for the Camping World Truck Series title with Turner Scott Motorsports and had achieved his first series victory at Texas Motor Speedway in June. Driving the No. 34 Chevrolet Camaro for TSM, Burton started 13th and finished eighth in his Xfinity debut. He then made his lone Xfinity start of 2014 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May with Biagi-DenBeste Racing, where he finished 15th.

Two years later, Burton joined Richard Petty Motorsports with plans of competing as a full-time Xfinity competitor in the No. 43 Ford Mustang. He commenced the season with a 25th-place result at Daytona International Speedway in February, but rebounded during the following weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway by finishing in 10th-place. Following the first 11 scheduled events, however, Burton was left without a full-time ride after RPM’s Xfinity team ceased operations. He ended up rejoining Biagi-DenBeste Racing for three events for the remainder of the season, where he finished in the top 20 in all starts.

In 2017, Burton made a total of six Xfinity starts with JGL Racing, where he notched his first top-five career result at Daytona in July by finishing fourth. He then made a total of three starts for Richard Childress Racing in 2018, where he achieved a pair of 12th-place results at Richmond Raceway in April and at Dover Motor Speedway in May.

Burton joined JR Motorsports as a part-time competitor in the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2019 Xfinity season. Making his first start at Texas Motor Speedway in April, he finished fifth. He went on to finish seventh at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May and ninth at Michigan International Speedway in June. Despite finishing 32nd at Bristol Motor Speedway in August, he rebounded by tying his career-best result in fourth place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in September. He capped off his first part-time campaign with JRM with a pair of ninth-place results during the final three scheduled events.

Remaining as a part-time competitor for JRM in 2020, Burton dominated the season-opening event at Daytona, where he led a race-high 26 laps and won the first stage, before a late multi-car wreck relegated him to a 22nd-place result. He was then in position to claim his first Xfinity victory at Talladega in June until he was overthrown by Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley on the final lap and settled in a career-best third place. Burton proceeded by claiming another career-best second-place result at Richmond Raceway in September along with four additional top-10 results in nine starts to cap off the 2020 season.

Coming off two strong part-time campaigns with JRM, Burton was selected to drive the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing on a full-time basis in 2021. Commencing the season with a fourth-place result at Daytona along with five top-10 results during the first seven scheduled events, he achieved his first NASCAR Xfinity victory at Talladega in April, where the event was shortened by 23 laps due to heavy precipitation. The victory made Burton the 168th different competitor to achieve an Xfinity victory and the fourth to do so while driving for Kauilg Racing.

After winning at Talladega, Burton collected a strong runner-up result behind Kyle Busch at Atlanta in July along with nine additional top-10 results throughout the regular season stretch before entering the 2021 Xfinity Playoffs as one of 12 competitor contending for the title. His title hopes, however, came to an early end in the Round of 12 after finishing 36th, seventh and 13th respectively. He went on to finish in 10th place in the final standings. Overall, Burton earned a victory, seven top-five results, 16 top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 13.6 in his first full-time campaign in the Xfinity circuit.

This season, Burton, who lost his ride at Kaulig Racing, marked another new beginning to his racing career by joining forces with Our Motorsports to pilot the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro. Through the first 23 regular-season events, Burton has finished in the top-15 results nine times, with his best on-track result occurring at Richmond Raceway as he finished 11th. He is ranked in 19th place in the regular-season standings and trails the top-12 cutline to make the Playoffs by 187 points with three regular-season events remaining to this year’s schedule.

Through 99 previous Xfinity starts, Burton has achieved one victory, 13 top-five results, 31 top-10 results, 139 laps led and an average-finishing result of 16.7.

Burton is scheduled to make his 100th Xfinity Series career start at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, September 3, with coverage to start at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.