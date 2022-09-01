GMS Racing ARCA DuQuoin Preview

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Chevrolet Accessories GMS Racing Chevrolet

DuQuoin Stats

﻿- Daniel has no prior starts at DuQuoin.

2022 ARCA Menards Series Stats

Starts: 15

Top 5’s: 9

Top 10’s: 13

Poles: 1

Avg Finish: 6.3

Notes:

Daniel Dye will make his first career start at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, a one-mile flat dirt racing surface.

Sunday’s Rust-Oleum Automotive Finishes 100 will be race 16 of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season. Dye is second in series point standings, 11 from the lead.

Dye finished seventh in his inaugural dirt track start two weeks ago at the Springfield mile. The same GMS Racing chassis will be used this weekend at DuQuoin, as was used on the Springfield, Illinois dirt track.

The Daytona Beach, Florida driver, Dye, has compiled nine top-five finishes through 15 ARCA races, with 13 top-tens and one General Tire Pole Award.

Chevrolet Accessories will adorn the hood of Dye’s black No. 43 car, with additional sponsorship from Solar-Fit, Race to Stop Suicide, and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The September 4th ARCA Menards Series 100-lap race will air live on MAVTV and FloRacing, beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel’s Twitter account (@danieldye43) on race day.

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

