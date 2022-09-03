Supercharged 2019 Mustang GT | ‘Hot Lap’ Episode

AmericanMuscle Releases Stage 3 of Build

PAOLI, Pa. (August 29, 2022) – The muscle car experts at AmericanMuscle (AM) release the third stage of the host, Justin Dugan’s 2019 Mustang GT build. The video is a continuation of AM’s popular ‘Hot Lap’ YouTube series. In this episode, Justin bolts up a power adder following up with a visit to the track to test out the results. With a closer look at Justin’s own Mustang build, AM hopes to give its community the knowledge and confidence to turn their own dream car into a reality.

Justin brings viewers up to speed with a refresher of stage 2 of his build. Next, AM’s mechanic works to address weak points in the Coyote engine before installing a Stage 2 Whipple Supercharger right out of the box. The S550 GT gets tuned with help from the team at Lund Racing and then it’s off to Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, PA to test out what it can do with its newfound 724 horsepower (HP) and 572-pound feet of torque (TQ). “This is a great representation of what you guys might be able to expect with an out-of-the-box Stage 2 kit on your S550 GT and some solid tuning,” says Justin.

AM’s newly released ‘Hot Lap” episode gives muscle car enthusiasts a behind-the-scenes look at an inspirational build. The excitement mounts as the Mustang GT goes from 467 HP and 420 TQ to 724 HP with 572 TQ thanks to the Whipple W185RF 3.0L Supercharger. The video, along with product specs and additional details, can be found on AM’s website below. Viewers are invited to subscribe to AM’s YouTube channel to weigh in with their comments and find out what’s next for Justin’s build.

View it Here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/am-mustang-gt-stage-3.html

