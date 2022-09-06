5-Time F1 Champion Featured on Netflix in New Documentary

Netflix, the biggest streaming service in the world by subscriber numbers, is known for producing amazing original shows, movies, and documentaries. The streaming service has produced many documentaries in the sports category, like Pele, Late Life: The Chien-ming Wang Story, Generation Iron 3, and Schumacher.

After the success of the Formula 1 documentary about one of the best drivers of all time, Michael Schumacher, Netflix is back at it again. This time, Netflix is highlighting another one of the F1 greats, who set records, overcame adversity, and produced astounding performances.

That name is none other than five-time Formula One champion Juan Manuel Fangio. This documentary will take a closer look at his rise to the top of Formula One and the adversities he overcame to cement his place in F1 history.

This will be one of the best movies to watch on US Netflix because of the work done by the streaming service to get the facts right.

The documentary is titled ‘A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story’ and is a must-watch for Formula One fanatics. It details his past life in Argentina, his involvement in motor sports racing in Balcarce, Argentina, and his rise to the top of Formula One.

The Back Story

Juan Manuel Fangio won his last title at 46, and most of his competitors were half his age. However, his opponents had one thing in common; they came from a privileged background, which we cannot say about Fangio.

His parents moved from Italy to Argentina, settling in a town known as Balcarce. They were hardworking Christians who raised their children to be responsible adults. Most importantly, they taught their children to work hard to achieve their goals.

Juan Manuel Fangio gave credit to his parents for teaching him values of integrity, honor, respect, and self-discipline, which played a crucial role in his success.

Fangio was born on June 24, 1911, and was already fixing cars at eleven years old. He spent four years as a mechanic and participated in grueling South American long-distance racing events likened to today’s Dakar Rally. These races covered thousands of kilometers and prepared him for better things.

He went to Europe to race at 38 years, but he was way ahead of his peers in terms of race craft, competitiveness, and deep mechanical understanding. Even though Formula One racing was different from what he was accustomed to in South America, he saw it as an opportunity to improve his racing skills.

Juan Manuel Fangio already had stamina and brute strength because of the grueling races he participated in but adapted effortlessly to Formula One. He was incredible to watch, mainly how he drifted and spectacularly negotiated the corners.

It’s also important to note that Formula One cars back in the day were heavy and tricky to handle, and racers had to go at it for three hours. However, Fangio showed high levels of concentration, competitiveness, tolerance, and determination, giving him an edge over his competitors.

He was a skilled and careful driver on the Formula One race track, and his only severe accident resulted from fatigue. Juan Manuel Fangio entered the race after participating in a racing event through the Alps in Monza the entire night.

Fanfo was driving a Maserati in the F1 race, but he lost control, crashed heavily on the barriers, broke his neck, and suffered a permanent stiff on his upper body.

Juan Manuel Fangio’s Achievements

Juan Manuel Fangio stepped onto the podium for the last time as a Formula One champion in 1957 at 46 years old. He is considered one of the greatest drivers of all time.

Fangio was a determined and resilient F1 racer in seven Formula One seasons, winning five times with four teams and runner-up twice. The four different manufacturers Fangio won the title with are Maserati, Mercedes-Benz (twice), Ferrari, and Alfa Romeo.

He missed one season while recovering from a near-fatal injury. Juan Manuel Fangio took part in 51 championship Grand Prix, starting from the front row 48 times. Twenty-nine were from pole position, setting 23 fastest race laps and attaining an astonishing 35 podium finishes and 24 victories.

Juan Manuel Fangio dazzled with his skills and style on the tracks while demonstrating a high sense of honor never seen before.

His strengths included professionalism, being a team player, and demonstrating leadership qualities. Fangio performed even when his team let him down, like his race in the German Grand Prix, 1957, at the Nurburgring.

He lost almost a minute during a botched Maserati pit stop to two British youngsters driving Ferraris but showed his skills to win the race and smash the track record. This memorable drive was his last victory and was etched into Formula One history.

Juan Manuel Fangio retired a few months later, winning 5 Formula One championships. However, he was an unhappy man after losing over 30 peers during his driving career.

His winning percentage is incomparable to any other driver with five titles with four different manufacturers. The documentary is incredible and features interviews with the greats like Prost, Stewart, and other legends.

There’s also a short interview with Ayrton Senna, who term Juan Manuel Fangio as one of the best Formula One racers of all time.

Wrapping Up

El Chueco, as he was nicknamed, was a gentleman of the Formula One sport and proved that nice guys don’t always finish last. This documentary is a must-watch for anyone who loves sports, especially Formula One enthusiasts. Unlike other documentaries, A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio documentary is not overly-dramatized and tells the real story.