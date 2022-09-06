BASS PRO SHOPS NIGHT RACE WEEKEND BRINGS OPPORTUNITIES FOR SCC-BRISTOL TO RAISE MONEY FOR LOCAL CHILDREN IN NEED

Golf tournament, live auctions, laps for charity, cornhole tournament, Red Bucket Brigade and 50/50 Raffle highlight fundraising activities

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 6, 2022) – As NASCAR fans prepare to arrive at The Last Great Colosseum for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) is gearing up for another big race weekend to help raise money for local children.

SCC-Bristol will host numerous fundraising opportunities throughout the race week to benefit thousands of kids throughout the Appalachian Highlands region. Some of SCC’s opportunities include the Food City Fan Zone Stage Live Auctions, the Annual SCC Golf Tournament presented by Baker’s Construction Services, 50/50 Raffle presented by Ohio Logistics, Red Bucket Brigade presented by Drake’s, Legacy Shop, Laps for Charity presented by A.O. Smith and the Charity Cornhole Tournament presented by The Army.

“We always look forward to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend with great anticipation because it is consistently one of our biggest fundraising opportunities,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities’ Bristol chapter. “We are so blessed to be able to host these special events that will help us raise money for local children in need. We couldn’t do it without the support of our race fans and we have to thank them so much for their generosity.”

The week of SCC charity events kicks off on Monday, Sept. 12 with the 25th annual SCC Golf Tournament presented by Baker’s Construction Services at the nearby Tri-Cities Golf Course in Blountville, Tenn. Player registration begins at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11 a.m. followed by a shotgun tournament start at Noon. A team of four, including hole sponsorship, is $825. For more information on partnerships or to sign up for the tournament, please call SCC’s Betsy Holleman at 423-989-6975.

Fans can also test their skills in the 2022 Charity Cornhole Classic presented by The Army. Cost is only $20 per team. Qualifying tournaments will take place Friday, Sept. 16 beginning at 11 a.m. and Saturday, Sept. 17 beginning at 9:30 a.m. The top team from each qualifier automatically moves onto the Championship Tournament, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at 3:30 p.m. Pre-Register online or onsite in the BMS Fan Zone.

The 50/50 Raffle presented by Ohio Logistics also will be available each day of the event. For just $10 a ticket, race fans could win up to $100,000 in the 50/50 Raffle. Tickets will be sold on-property outside the gates, on the concourse level of the track as well as online or at the BMS Ticket Office. The winning ticket will be drawn during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, however the winner does not have to be present to win. Buy your ticket online by clicking here.

Fans can have an up-close and personal experience with the World’s Fastest Half-Mile during the popular Laps for Charity presented by A.O. Smith. The event will be held on the Speedway’s .533-mile all-concrete high-banked oval on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 7-10 p.m. This fan-favorite event gives you the opportunity to drive your car, van or truck on the iconic track. The cost for an eight-lap session is $60 per vehicle. Fans also have the option to take a ride in the BMS Chevy Camaro pace car and enjoy eight laps in the front seat ($100 per person) or in the back seat ($85 per person). All participants, including driver and passengers, must register online and print and complete the waiver and release form by midnight on Sept. 13. Participants must present their waiver and release form during check-in, which will close 30 minutes prior to the start time. If you have not arrived and checked in by 6:30 p.m., you will not be able to take laps. Late arrivals will not be allowed to participate. Register online by clicking here.

Several events will happen each day of the race weekend, from Thursday, Sept. 15-Saturday, Sept. 17 including Live Memorabilia Auctions at the Food City Fan Zone Stage. Other memorabilia from your favorite drivers also will be available for purchase at the Legacy Shop. The Legacy Shop is located at Gate 14 and will be open to guests at 4 p.m. on both Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17.

During Thursday’s doubleheader with the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics and the Bush’s Beans 200, Friday’s Food City 300 and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, race fans are encouraged to donate their loose change during the Red Bucket Brigade presented by Drake’s. During the early stages of the race, SCC volunteers will pass around the red buckets through the grandstands for collection. Fans can also donate digitally by texting “Kidswin” to 44321 or by donating to our Mini Red Bucket campaign on shuttle golf carts through the event weekend.

For more information, visit www.speedwaycharities.org/bristol.