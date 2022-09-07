GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Kansas Speedway II

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado RST

Kansas Speedway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 8, Best start: 4th, Best finish: 3rd (three times), Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 6, Laps led: 62

ARCA Starts: 7, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 3rd (four times), Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 28

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 18, Wins: 1 (IRP), Best start: 3rd, Top 5s: 5, Top 10s: 9, Laps led: 43, Current points position: 4th

Allegiant – Together We Fly™: Allegiant will serve as primary partner on Enfinger’s No. 23 Chevrolet for Friday’s race at Kansas Speedway. From America’s favorite small cities to world-class destinations, Allegiant makes leisure travel affordable and convenient. With low-low fares, nonstop, all-jet service and premier travel partners, Allegiant provides a complete travel experience with great value and without all the hassle. ﻿- About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant’s fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis no. 345 for the second race in a row on Friday night. This weekend will mark the first time that the chassis has raced at Kansas Speedway. The chassis made its official race debut in the most recent event at Richmond Raceway, where Grant contended for the win and finished in 4th position.

Trackside Appearances: Fans attending Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 will have the opportunity to meet Grant Enfinger at the Team Chevy stage in the Kansas Speedway fan zone from 5:00 PM – 5:15 PM local time, where he along with GMS Racing teammate Jack Wood will be participating in a Q&A session prior to the race.

Cancer Heroes: At Kansas Speedway, Grant Enfinger will be partnering with the Martin Truex, Jr. Foundation in their “Honor a Cancer Hero” initiative. Above the door of Grant’s No. 23 Chevrolet will feature the names of Anastasia Vessell and Kären Gavaletz, who were both nominated as part of the program. Mrs. Vessell is a breast cancer survivor who used to live in Enfinger’s hometown of Fairhope, Alabama, who just recently completed her final chemo and radiation treatments earlier this year. Mrs. Gavaletz was a strong advocate for fighting cancer, supporting the MTJF for many years. Unfortunately, she lost her fight with vulvar cancer on May 24th, 2022, and was a close family friend of Enfinger’s. GMS Racing is proud to honor both of these heroes on Grant’s truck this weekend.

FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: Grant Enfinger is one of only two drivers that is locked into the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs by virtue of his win at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Kansas Speedway will mark the end of the Round of 10, so Grant’s main objective throughout the race will be gaining valuable playoff points – by either winning one of the stages or by winning the overall race. ﻿- GE Quote: “It will be nice to be able to return to Kansas for a second time this season with our No. 23 team. I feel like we learned some stuff that helped us gain speed towards the end of the race in the spring, and also as a whole, we have really improved on our intermediate program, so I feel like we are bringing a better truck this time around. I want to say thank you to Allegiant for coming onboard this week, and I’m hoping that we give everyone a good run to be proud of on Friday night.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Sevwins Chevrolet Silverado RST

Kansas Speedway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 1, Best start: 13th, Best finish: 26th (Spring 2022)

ARCA Starts: 1, Best start: 4th, Best finish: 4th (2021), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 18, Best start: 10th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 25th

About Sevwins: Sevwins is a simple, yet powerful app that prepares professional and amateur athletes to reach their potential in competition and in life. Whether pushing a race car to the limit, hitting a fastball, or building the person you want to become, Sevwins strengthens the mind and character to excel. Daily challenges lead athletes to small commitments, intentional actions and big wins. Coaches see the mindset of the individual and team so they can create meaningful conversations.

Going for Gold: Since Sevwins made their initial partnership with Jack Wood and GMS Racing earlier in the season, Wood has been an active user on the platform, incorporating the challenges into his workout routine with his personal trainer, Josh Wise. Wood believes that the skills he has been able to learn by using Sevwins have helped him become a better athlete on and off the racetrack, and the team is glad to welcome them back this weekend.

Chassis History/Info: Wood and the No. 24 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 327 at Kansas Speedway. This chassis has raced twice this season, and most recently at Texas Motor Speedway in June, where Wood finished 16th. One year ago, Sheldon Creed drove this chassis to victory lane from the pole at Darlington Raceway. At Kansas, this chassis has raced one time prior to this weekend, finishing in 26th with Creed in 2020.

Trackside Appearances: Fans attending Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 will have the opportunity to meet Jack Wood at the Team Chevy stage in the Kansas Speedway fan zone from 5:00 PM – 5:15 PM local time, where he along with GMS Racing teammate Grant Enfinger will be participating in a Q&A session prior to the race.

Cancer Heroes: As part of the Martin Truex, Jr. Foundation’s “Honor a Cancer Hero” campaign, Jack Wood will have the names of Henrietta Stamper and Debbi Fiore riding along on his No. 24 Silverado RST. Mrs. Stamper was a stage four ovarian cancer fighter, who unfortunately passed away after a five-year-long fight on October 30th, 2010. Mrs. Fiore is a cancer survivor who is an avid NASCAR fan, noting that she “loves all of the drivers”. Members of the Stamper family will be in attendance on Friday night, joining the team on pit road prior to the start of the race.

JW Quote: “Kansas is the only track on our schedule that we’re going to visit twice this year, so I think there’s definitely some expectations set by both of us driver, crew members, and everyone in the organization to head back to the track stronger than how we unloaded earlier in the year. I definitely have high hopes for this race, and we have implemented some different parts on our setup that we are excited to try out, so hopefully we will have a better showing this time around. I’m looking forward to having Sevwins back on my Chevy, it’s always great to bring some cool partners like them back to the racetrack. More importantly, I’m looking forward to getting back in our truck. I’ve been very blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of this team, and we have five more races this year to make the most of it. All of our guys on the No. 24 team have our heads down and will continue to be fighting hard in these races!”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.