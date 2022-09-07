Weekend schedule for Kansas-2

NASCAR travels to Kansas Speedway this Sunday for the second race of the Cup Series Playoffs. The Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will join them for a full weekend of racing.

The Cup Series win by Erik Jones last week at Darlington means that none of the playoff drivers are locked into the next round, leaving only two more opportunities to win and automatically advance to the Round of 12. Several of the drivers fell victim to the Track Too Tough To Tame so the stakes will be high at Kansas.

The Xfinity Series has two more races in its regular season at Kansas Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway but only seven drivers (Allgaier, Allmendinger, Berry, Gibbs, Gragson, Hill and Jones) have secured a place in the 12-driver playoff field. With five open spots and only two races left in the regular season, points will be almost as important as wins.

The Truck Series heads to Kansas for the final race in its Playoffs Round of 10. Grant Enfinger and Chandler Smith are the only two drivers locked into the upcoming Round of 8 and eight drivers will be racing for those final six spots.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, September 9

3 p.m.: Truck Series Practice (All Entries) FS2

3:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1Lap/All Entries – FS2

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries) USA

5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1Lap/All Entries – USA

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200

201 miles (134 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 30, Stage 2 ends on Lap 60, Final Stage ends on Lap 134

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $648,530

Saturday, September 10

12:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Group A & B – NBC Sport App

12:50 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Group A & B) Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, 2 Rounds – NBC Sports App

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300

300 miles (200 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 200

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $1,661,536

Sunday, September 11

3 p.m.: Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook

400.5 miles (267 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 80, Stage 2 ends on Lap 165, Final Stage ends on Lap 267

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $8,338,881