TEAM PENSKE ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN

The 2021 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year to Continue Racing for Team Penske Into the Future

MOORESVILLE, NC (September 7, 2022) – Team Penske announced today that it has reached a multi-year contract extension with current NTT INDYCAR SERIES star and former Australian Supercars Champion Scott McLaughlin, which will keep the 2021 INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year with the team for years to come.

The announcement comes as the 29-year-old McLaughlin prepares for this weekend’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale at Laguna Seca, where the second-year series racer remains in the hunt for the series championship. McLaughlin enters the weekend coming off of his third win of the season, earning the checkers last Sunday at Portland International Raceway, and is currently ranked fifth in the series standings, just 41 points behind series leader and teammate, Will Power.

“Scott took a big gamble when he came to INDYCAR, as he knew he would be leaving a series where he knew he could thrive for years to come,” said Team Penske President, Tim Cindric. “To see him have the success he has had so far has been really satisfying, as we were confident in his talent. We just didn’t know how long it would take for him to gain the confidence in himself. Scott has adjusted quickly and has already established himself as someone that can win at any track during one of the most competitive eras of INDYCAR racing. He continues to be a great representative for our partners and he has connects well with race fans all over the world. We are excited that he will continue to be part of the Team Penske legacy for years to come.”

McLaughlin first joined Team Penske in 2017, competing in the Australian Supercars Championship, where he finished second in the series standings while also scoring a series-high eight wins and a record 16 pole positions. In 2018, McLaughlin captured the first of his three consecutive Supercars Championships for DJR Team Penske. From 2018-2020, McLaughlin collected 40 wins (including a series-record 18 victories in 2019), 64 podiums and 43 pole positions. He also produced the first win for Team Penske in the prestigious Bathurst 1000, winning from the pole position in 2019.

After the 2020 season, McLaughlin moved to the United States to join Team Penske’s championship NTT INDYCAR SERIES program. He became the first Team Penske driver to capture INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year honors last season and he earned his season-best finish of second at Texas Motor Speedway in his first-ever oval race.

In 2022, McLaughlin opened the INDYCAR SERIES season by earning his first career INDYCAR pole, leading qualifying on the Streets of St. Petersburg. He completed a dominant opening weekend by producing his first INDYCAR SERIES win the following day, leading a race high 49 laps in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet. McLaughlin scored his second career victory in July at Mid-Ohio and he won his second pole of the season in Nashville. Following his pole and victory last weekend at Portland, McLaughlin has produced eight top-five and 11 top-10 finishes this season while leading 433 laps – ranked second in the series behind teammate Josef Newgarden.

“Team Penske has been such a huge part of my career, helping me get to where I’m at today, so I’m excited to continue racing with Roger (Penske), Tim and the entire team well into the future,” said McLaughlin. “Getting a chance to move to the United States and chase my racing dream, driving in the INDYCAR SERIES, is something that would not have been possible without Team Penske, so I’m forever grateful. I’ve had so many great moments with this team, from winning three Supercars Championships to winning the Bathurst 1000 to making my first INDYCAR start. Now, we are competing at a high level, winning races and poles and even competing for the series championship. I can’t wait to see what the future holds with Team Penske.”

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 600 major race wins, over 660 pole positions and 41 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 56-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2022, Team Penske competes in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR Cup Series and the FIA World Endurance Championship. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.