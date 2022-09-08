Petty GMS Race Preview: Kansas Speedway II

Ty Dillon, No. 42 SunseekerResorts.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Kansas Speedway: The intermediate track at Kansas Speedway is one that Ty Dillon has a significant amount of experience on. In ten prior NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 2015, Dillon has posted four top-20 finishes, with his best race result of 14th position coming in the 2017 race. In the spring, the driver of the No. 42 Camaro ZL1 started in 17th and finished on the lead lap in 20th place.

Across the garage in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dillon has made four prior starts at Kansas, winning the pole award in 2014, along with two top-fives and three top-10s. In two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the track, Dillon earned top-10 finishes both times. In 2010, Dillon led 10 laps en route to winning his first-career ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Beachfront Partnership: Ty Dillon’s No. 42 Chevrolet will feature a colorful new paint scheme this weekend with primary sponsorship from Sunseeker Resorts. Owned and operated by Allegiant Travel Company, Sunseeker Resorts aims at providing guests with a luxury getaway experience that is unmatched in the industry. As a newly emerging brand and largest new-build resort in all of Florida, Sunseeker plans on making a big statement with their first resort set to open next year in Charlotte Harbor, Florida.

About Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts﻿. ﻿- Trackside Appearances: Fans attending Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 will have two opportunities to meet Ty Dillon on race day:

WisePower FanWalk Stage: Dillon will be at the WisePower FanWalk Stage in the Infield Fan Zone from 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT.

Chevy Display: Dillon will be at the Chevy Display in the Outside Fan Zone from 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. CT.

Crew Changes Starting at Kansas: As the Petty GMS team continues to make moves to become stronger for the 2023 season, the No. 42 team will begin utilizing a new over-the-wall pit crew starting this weekend at Kansas Speedway. The crew will be provided by Joe Gibbs Racing and will be utilized for the remainder of the 2022 season with driver Ty Dillon.

From the Drivers Seat: Heading to Kansas Speedway this weekend, what is it about this track that excites you as a driver?

“I’m excited to be returning to Kansas this week, this track is a fun place with a lot of different grooves, which allows the drivers to have a lot of options getting going on restarts and on long runs. We’re looking to have a strong finish there with our No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Kansas Speedway: Following their win at Darlington Raceway last weekend, Erik Jones and the No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet team now head to Kansas Speedway where Jones will make his 13th-career Cup Series start at the 1.5-mile track. In his previous 12 starts at the track, Jones has three top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes and a career-best finish of third in 2019.

In addition to his Cup Series starts, Jones has two starts at the track in the Xfinity Series. Both races ended with 15th-place finishes after fuel milage played a role in the finish of the races. In both starts Jones was contending for the win and leading laps, including leading 186 of 200 laps in the 2017 event.

With one start in the Truck Series, Jones led 151 of 167 laps before fuel milage caused the team to finish the race in the 11th position, one lap down.

First-Career Cup Series Start: Kansas Speedway will always be a special place for Erik Jones. In 2015, while competing full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series, Jones made his Cup Series debut filling in for the injured Kyle Busch. Starting the race from the 12th position, Jones was able to race his way in to the top 10 and lead one lap before a rookie mistake late in the race caused the No. 18 car to make contact with the outside wall. With too much damage to continue, Jones was credited with a 40th-place finish.

Darlington Recap: Making his 10th-career Cup Series start at Darlington Raceway, Jones started the 2022 Southern 500 from the 15th position and led the final 23 laps to earn his first win of the season. With a fast car and strong pit stops all race, Jones earned his second Southern 500.

Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Driver’s Seat:

“Kanas has been a good place to me over the years. I feel like I’ve had some really good cars there and some really good runs, just haven’t been able to close it out. I thought our car there in the Spring was really good and we had the wheel issue with the wheel getting stuck on. I think we’ve got our mile-and-a program a little bit stronger even since then in some ways. So, if we can just go and be up there with the Playoff guys at the end, I think we’ll have a shot with our FOCUSfactor Chevy.”

