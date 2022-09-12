Kawasaki Joins Inaugural California 300 with Teryx KRX® 1000 Tour and Full Line-up of SxS Demos

California 300 officials are pleased to announce that Kawasaki will join this year’s inaugural California 300 event, coming to Barstow, California on October 12-16. As part of the partnership, Kawasaki will bring the Good Times™ with the Teryx KRX® 1000 Tour on-site providing an industry-leading experience with demo rides of its all-new Teryx® lineup of side-by-sides including the all-new four-passenger Teryx KRX®4 1000. Multiple Teryx vehicles are expected to compete in this year’s UTV World Championship as a part of the new event.

“It’s an honor to be able to welcome a brand like Kawasaki to the partner family for the inaugural California 300,” said California 300 CEO Matt Martelli. “When Kawasaki first announced that it would be entering the sport UTV space, we always knew that they’d bring an industry-leading product, and the Teryx has certainly surpassed expectations. It’s going to be a thrill to have them on hand for demo rides with the Teryx family of vehicles in Barstow this October, and we can’t wait to see how Kawasaki racers fare on the course as a part of this year’s UTV World Championship!”

Dominate adventure with more friends and family with four-passenger seating on the all-new Teryx KRX®4 1000 available to demo at the inaugural California 300. With an enlarged chassis, no sacrifices were made to accommodate the additional passengers. Advanced electronic suspension technology combined with beefy wheels and tires deliver the ultimate riding experience. The Teryx KRX®4 1000 reinforces and elevates the reputation of purpose-built Kawasaki sport side x sides.

Take on the great outdoors with the ability to conquer tough terrain while offering superb control and comfort. Soak up technical obstacles with ease so you can focus on the fun ahead. High build quality is evident by the burly frame and ROPS, massive suspension components, and extensive undercarriage protection. In addition, Kawasaki engineers placed great emphasis on carefully designing a roomy rear passenger space that is large enough to comfortably accommodate four full-sized adults. Thanks to its rugged performance, advanced technology and superb class-leading comfort, the Teryx KRX®4 1000 is ready to take you and your family on an adventure for the memory books. To learn more about the Kawasaki Teryx KRX®4 1000, click here.

Details regarding sponsorship packages and exhibitor vending for the inaugural California 300 are currently available at TheCalifornia300.com. Race registration is currently available through OffRoadRacer.com. Spectator tickets, camping information, and parking passes will all be released over the coming months.

About The California 300

The California 300 is a new world-class off-road desert race built to showcase the best off-road racers in the world. The multi-day event launches October 12-16, 2022 in Barstow, CA and will feature a desert cleanup, multiple days of prerunning, a public poker run, an off-road festival, and two days of spectacular off-road racing on a fast, technical and punishing 75-mile race course. An estimated 25,000 off-road and recreational enthusiasts are expected to watch over 400 race teams in 40+ classes go door to door, while Mad Media produced livestream coverage is beamed to over 500,000 viewers worldwide. The California 300 is brought to you by the team that has rebuilt The Mint 400 into one of the most successful desert off-road races in history.