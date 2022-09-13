Brad Keselowski – Bristol II Advance

Team: No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Race Format: 500 miles, 266.5 laps, Stages: 125-125-250

NASCAR Cup Race at Bristol – Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· The traditional weekend schedule returns this weekend with practice and qualifying on deck for Friday in group format, which will determine Saturday’s lineup.

Keselowski at Bristol

· Keselowski is set for his 24th Cup start at Bristol. In 23 starts he has three wins with eight top-10s and a 16.8 average finish.

· He most recently won the 2020 spring race after starting from the pole, and won back-to-back races in the 2011 fall event and 2012 spring race.

· Keselowski has led laps in 13 different Bristol races totaling 904 laps led, his second-best effort among all tracks.

· He carries a 9.6 average starting spot with two poles (2020 – both) and 14 starts inside the top-10.

· Keselowski also made 14 Xfinity starts at Bristol with one win and eight top-10s, and seven Truck starts with one win and three top-10s.

Matt McCall at Bristol

· McCall will call his 14th Cup race from Bristol this weekend where he has a 13.1 average finish and four top-10 results. He and Kurt Busch teamed up for top-10s in three-straight races in 2019-20, with his best career finish of second with the No. 1 team in 2019.

· He also finished eighth with Jamie McMurray back in 2016, and has finished outside the top-20 just once dating back seven seasons.

· McCall has an average starting position of 16.4 with three starts inside the top-10, including a career-best fourth with Busch in 2019.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Bristol:

“I’m excited to get to Bristol, as this is one of the most thrilling and event-filled races on our calendar. Our cars are continuing to get better both in results and how they drive, so our goals for getting better every day have not changed. We’re looking forward to a great Saturday night in Bristol.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished 25th a week ago at Kansas.

On the Car

Kohler returns for its 11th primary race this season. Kohler is the anchor partner for the No. 6 team throughout the 2022 campaign, and will be the primary in 14 races after initially joining the RFK partner family in 2021 with eight events on the No. 6 team.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.

A global force in power solutions since 1920, Kohler manufactures engines and complete power systems, including generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading edge power-generation products, clean energy solutions, as well as comprehensive after-sale support. Visit KohlerGenerators.com, facebook.com/KOHLERPower, and on Twitter at @KOHLERPower.