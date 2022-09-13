Chris Buescher – Bristol II Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @RFK17Team, @RFKRacing and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 500 miles, 266.5 laps, Stages: 125-125-250

NASCAR Cup Race at Bristol – Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· The traditional weekend schedule returns this weekend with practice and qualifying on deck for Friday in group format, which will determine Saturday’s lineup.

Buescher at Bristol

· Buescher is set for his 13th Cup start at Bristol this weekend. He has two top-10s and a 22.1 average finish with a best of fifth (2016). He also finished eighth in 2020.

· This weekend also marks Buescher’s 250th start in the Cup Series overall, as he’s in his seventh full season and eighth overall.

· He has a career-best starting position of 12th (2016) with a 23.7 average starting spot overall.

· Buescher made five Xfinity Series starts at Bristol with three top-10s and a best finish of third (2015).

Scott Graves at Bristol

· Graves will be on the box for his 12th Cup race from Bristol, and has a career-best finish of ninth with Ryan Newman in 2019.

· He called seven Xfinity races for a combined three drivers, leading Buescher to a third-place finish back in 2015 in his Championship season, one of his three top-10s overall at the track.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Bristol:

“This is one of, if not my favorite, race track we go to, so I’m pumped up to get to Bristol and race under the lights in what is one of our best events annually. We’ve continued to show improvements week over week, and know that this is one we’ve had circled for months as we work on our short-track program. I’m looking forward to it.”

Last Time Out

Buescher overcame a three-lap deficit after making contact with the wall and pitting under green to finish 15th at Kansas.

On the Car

Fastenal, in its 12th season with RFK in 2022, makes its 15th appearance with the No. 17 this weekend. In its early days with RFK, Fastenal originally was a partner with the No. 99 team before moving over to the No. 17 team since. They were also the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity Series entry that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalCompany.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.