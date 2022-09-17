Toyota Gazoo Racing North America – NHRA Maple Grove Post-Qualifying Report – 09.17.22

ASHLEY, CAPPS BEGIN COUNTDOWN WITH STRONG QUALIFYING EFFORTS

Team Toyota’s top Countdown seeds each start second for eliminations

MOHNTON, Penn. (September 17, 2022) – Justin Ashley led Toyota in qualifying for the Pep Boys Nationals with a second-place effort in the Top Fuel class at Pennsylvania’s Maple Grove Raceway. Ashley is Toyota’s top-seed in the Top Fuel Countdown for the Championship and has earned four straight top-three qualifying efforts. Team Toyota’s Steve Torrence (fifth), Doug Kalitta (seventh) and Antron Brown (eighth) joined Ashley inside the top-half of the qualified field.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps closed the Saturday qualifying effort with his strongest run of the weekend – a 3.878 – to move him to second on the final qualifying grid. Capps earned three bonus points in the session to add to the bonus point he earned in Friday evening’s session. J.R. Todd also closed with a strong run to qualify his Toyota GR Supra Funny Car inside the top-half of the field in sixth.

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Brittany Force* Monster Energy Top Fuel Dragster 1st (3.696) Ferre Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 2nd (3.703) Chatterson Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 5th (3.711) Langdon Doug Kalitta CMR Roofing & Construction Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 7th (3.724) Pruett Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 8th (3.731) Hart Shawn Langdon DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 12th (3.801) Torrence

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Robert Hight* AAA of Southern California Chevy Camaro FC* 1st (3.867) Bye Ron Capps NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 2nd (3.878) Burkhart J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 6th (3.912) Green Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 10th (3.966) Wilkerson

RON CAPPS, NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

“Great question. This place is historic for breaking your heart or making you feel so good. It’s the start of the Countdown obviously and so happy the fans came out like they did, it’s unbelievable. Robert (Hight) and I brag about it all the time. We have the two best seats in the house for some of the best runs, especially side-by-side stuff like this. Great job by Guido (Dean Antonelli) and John Medlen (crew chiefs) and the NAPA Auto Care team. Anytime I don’t see that whole car (Hight’s) out next to me, I know we’re running pretty well. The Countdown is going to be this same, exact stuff for all six races. All races and all qualifying. I hope I see a lot more of him (Hight) qualifying at the back of the pack. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Thank you to the fans, love you guys.”

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Davis Motorsports

“It’s been a really good weekend for our team so far. Going into race day in the no. 2 position is really important just to try to position ourselves well. The way the depth of the Top Fuel field is – there is no easy matchups top-to-bottom, nonetheless, we feel good about where slotted in heading into race day. It’s the Countdown, so every run counts. Just proud of this Phillips Connect team. Mike Green, Tommy DeLago (crew chiefs) are doing a great job, and now that Friday and Saturday is behind us, we are focused on final eliminations.”

